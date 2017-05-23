The Best Holiday Destinations For 2017

Finding amazing places to go around the world has never been easier, with more and more destinations opening up unlike ever before. With big hotel chains expanding to even the remotest of beaches on long-lost islands in the middle of the ocean and flights becoming more accessible (although not any cheaper) for a range of holiday destinations, finding the best location for your 2017 holiday has never been easier. Here, we’re taking a look at some of the globe’s best picks for your holiday this year, and your wanderlust is certain to be uncontrollable by the time you get to the bottom of this list.

Granada, Spain

While Spain is often on the destination list for a huge number of people when it comes to booking their summer holiday, it is normally the beach resorts of Costa Del Sol or Benidorm that take the limelight for tourists. Nevertheless, Granada is one of the most sensual destinations for you to choose from, with beautiful palaces and gardens, and plenty of secrets to discover, you are certain to enjoy your trip there. With whitewashed walls, plenty of tapas bars and more, Granada will be your little secret, for a long time to come. If you are heading to Granada, or anywhere else in Europe for that matter, you should make sure that you apply for an E111 Card Renewal to keep you covered while you’re abroad.

Chile

Chile is quickly taking over the best holiday destinations of the world, yet has previously been one of the most overlooked countries on the South American continent. It is one of the most desirable options for those looking for adventure tourism in particular, and with a huge selection of biodiversity for travellers to explore, it’s easy to see why. With 36 national parks and some of the most extreme environments that you can think of, Chile truly is the ideal option for 2017. To make it even better, British Airways is beginning a new flight, non-stop, four times a week from Heathrow, straight to the capital Santiago.

New Zealand

Are you a rugby fan? Then make sure you head over to New Zealand in 2017, as the country is set to host the British and Irish Lions in June and early July, in three tests against the All Blacks. Heading to the infamous Auckland, and taking in the natural beauty of Whangarei and the Kauri forests you can be certain that you will discover a beautiful atmosphere and plenty of nature parks to explore in New Zealand. There’s so much to do here, from lazing on the beach to sky diving and watching the beauty unfold below you.

Russia

Despite the political tensions in the country, our cultural connections to Russia are undeniable, and are something that every traveller should explore. Here, you can take advantage of escorted tours, and relish the chance to see the beautiful details of the Winter Palace, Romanov palaces in St Petersburg and marvel at the impressive, yet forbidding Krelim along Red Square. There’s so much history and culture to explore in this impressive country, and should be one to tick off the list for 2017.

