The breathtaking beaches to fall in love while visiting enchanting Ibiza

If you are thinking about visiting Spain and specially one of the most beautiful places in the world, you are probably thinking about Ibiza. This paradise on Earth is the perfect place to spend a wonderful time just surrounded by glamour, luxury and entertainment. Lazy summer days and night full of “movida” are waiting for you on this island surrounded by the crystalline waters of the Mediterranean Sea, where to find all that you can think of, from exotic adventures to landscapes of peace, culinary delicatessen, vibrant nightlife and exclusive boutiques.

Ibiza is an island to be discovered. From an administrative point of view, it is part of the autonomous community of the Balearic Islands. Ibiza is formed by 5 municipalities: the capital Eivissa, or for us, just Ibiza Town, Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Sant Antoni de Portmany, Sant Joan de Labritja and Santa Eulària des Riu. Each and every one of them has something special to offer, so our recommendation is to spend some time on the island, just enjoying and discovering, while staying at one of the Luxury villas in Ibiza to rent.

Let’s take a tour around the island and talk about two of the most beautiful beaches you will fall in love with as soon as you get to know them:



Las Salinas. This is just the perfect spot for the rich and famous. Preferred by international jet set figures as model Kate Moss, it has been named after the salt lakes in the south of the island. The very long sandy beach is bordered by pine woods and the crystal water is a constant invitation to practice all sorts of sports including small catamarans available for hire. Also, if you’re lucky to get the windiest days and the big breakers, you will be able to enjoy some good body-surf.



Walking towards the pirate tower you will encounter a string of gourmets bars and restaurants, playing a selection of dance music and bringing you cocktails and food right out to you on the sand. If you head south, in search for a quieter place and some peace, you will hit a popular among nudists venue and beyond that, a small stretch of sand with a rocky entrance to the water. If by any chance you are visiting the island during the winter, remember that Salinas is especially good for walks as you can find in the hereabouts the Ibiza’s Wildlife Conservation Area.



Naturally, a visit to this part of the island will be totally incomplete if missing legendary Sa Trinxa bar and restaurant, known as the most festive, and vibrant place, perfect for warm-up for a night on the town.



Cala Jondal is just the opposite, as it might be seen as one the most relaxed beaches in the whole island. This beautiful beach is all surrounded by exquisitely architected homes located up on the surrounding green hills, with the shade of pine trees kissing the landscape.



Full of atmosphere, with a full of hype bars and restaurants, Cala Jondal remains a truly sophisticated and serene corner that is worth more than just one visit. It is a very welcoming location for families indeed, with its friendly ambience.



You can practice all sorts of sports here like swimming and snorkelling, and of course you can get the vibes of the island in spite of the tranquillity ambience; but if you are looking for fun that has gone up a notch, we highly recommend a visit that extends from the lunchtime at trendy restaurants offering a five-star experience to the “après-beach” cocktails in the bars, with live music and entertainment. Many beach clubs offer the zodiac service, and if you have rent a boat you this is the right place to be served, as restaurants and bar will bring you the drinks directly to your boat.



Cala Jondal is the right spot for one and all: typical white-cushions ambient-music days to night are waiting for you here. And for those in search of a more rustic exposure, cafes and “chiringuitos” by the beach usually offer a more casual and relaxed all-in-one experience.

