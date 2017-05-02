The Fantastic, frivolous and freaky Claudia F is inviting all to celebrate her EP release with a live show and party

Following the triumph of her one woman show ‘Are You Ready For This?’ on April 9th self confessed ‘drama queen’ and drag idol Claudia F is delighted to announce the release of her second EP ‘Here and Now’ which coincides with her launch show on the 5th May at the Two Brewers in Clapham (SW4 7UJ.)

An artist on the rise be sure to be part of this memorable night- with Claudia performing songs from her EP along with special guests The Vixens and Harry Christian.

Free entry to the club/after party is included in the ticket

As a much anticipated follow up to the acclaimed debut EP ‘Am I Wrong?’ released in 2016 (available to download from iTunes/Google Play) Claudia F who is a graduate from Bernstein School of Musical Theatre has an impressive resumé.

This includes “One Night Only” (Proud Cabaret, Hippodrome Casino), “Chinese New Year Show” (Museum of Comedy, Napoleon Casino), “Reach out and Touch” (Club 14, Leicester square) and “Aida” (South Down Opera).

Claudia was also cast in the musical “Elegies for punks, angels and raging queens” (White Bear Theatre)- this is a natural progression for her own musical expression and signals an exciting leap forward for her.

Claudia welcomes all to the show and looks forward to entertaining you for the evening and meeting everyone after the show.

Website: www.claudiafdq.co.uk

Ticket link: http://bit.ly/ClaudiaFDQ

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ClaudiaFDQ/

