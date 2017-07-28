There are now so many beauty products on the market that it is hard to keep up with the latest products and trends. While many still favour luxury treatments, home beauty trends remain popular and seem to constantly change from season to season. In case you missed them, here’s some of the latest home beauty trends.

Teeth Whitening Kits

A bright, white smile doesn’t have to cost you the earth anymore. In the past, laser teeth whitening was one of the biggest trends. It is now possible to achieve those expert results by using an easily accessible kit. Tooth whitening from home simply involves applying a whitening strip to your teeth for the required time period. It can take weeks or even a month before you notice the difference, but the results will be worth it. The benefit of using a home kit is that you can decide how white you want your teeth to be and you can make the change gradually, which will give you more natural results.

Charcoal Face Masks

It might sound like an unlikely ingredient to put on your face, but charcoal face mask are one of the biggest home beauty trends of the year. They come in a number of different varieties, the sticky peel off kind which will help to remove blackheads and the thick mud type masks which help to draw out impurities. Charcoal is an amazing ingredient with lots of skin care benefits, although we don’t recommend using a homemade mask like the ones which have been seen in viral videos across the internet! This could do more damage than good, so invest in a good quality mask from a beauty shop.

Leave-in Conditioner

Leave-in condition is hardly a revelation; it has been around for a few years now. However, one of the latest hair trends is leaving your hair completely natural and avoiding using heat styling products completely. This means that leave-in conditioner is essential. It helps to moisturise the hair and keep it frizz-free and under control all day long. There are also deep conditioning treatments available which help to repair damaged hair.

Cider Vinegar

Cider vinegar has been hailed as a cure to just about everything recently. You can drink a small amount of it to cure almost any ailment, apparently! Whether or not you believe in consuming vinegar is another matter, but it is great for helping to clean your hair effectively. It has been recommended that people who suffer with a build-up of shampoo or a dry and irritated scalp apply cider vinegar to their scalp before they shampoo their hair. It has also been suggested that cider vinegar can be splashed on the face after cleansing to help tighten up pours. However, it is important to avoid getting it in your eyes!

Clean Beauty

You have probably heard of clean eating, but have you heard of clean beauty? This latest trend is the use of natural products which aim to combat the impacts of pollution on your skin.

