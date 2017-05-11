The nation comes together on Friday 2 June to celebrate fish and chips

Fish and Chip lovers across the UK are coming together on Friday 2 June to once again celebrate the nation’s favourite dish.

Following the phenomenal success of the event last year, National Fish and Chip Day 2017 will see people throughout the country celebrating their love of this iconic meal from fish and chip shops, pub chains, restaurants, retailers, to the fishermen and farmers who provide the sustainable and natural ingredients used to create it. Celebrity chefs will be sharing their own take on the dish with tips on how to create the crispiest batter and most golden chips!

There are many ways you can get involved and we would be delighted to help you generate exciting content. We have the regional and national winners of the National Fish and Chip Shop Awards on hand to give you support and insight into this very special Fry day! We have George from Papa’s fish and chip restaurant who is Young Fish Frier of the Year 2017 and has also just opened the largest fish and chip shop in the world in Cleethorpes. We also have industry experts in healthy eating and sustainability on hand.

Last year saw record numbers of people enjoying fish and chips on the day with many shops reporting higher footfall than on Good Friday, which is traditionally their busiest day of the year.

More feature ideas:

Experience a day in the life of a fish frier! How to make the perfect batter, best accompaniment to fish and chips, most sustainable fish to use

Increase in investment in the fish and chip industry by people coming in from other sectors – they are bringing new and innovative thinking and ways of doing things – case studies available

Quirky fish and chip facts – did you know that fish and chips weren’t rationed during WWII because it would be too detrimental to the morale of the nation to do so! Winston Churchill even referred to fish and chips as ‘Good Companions’! (more factoids available on request).

Fish and chips is increasingly omnipresent – where once it was found only via traditional takeaway shops, as a nation we can now enjoy fish and chips via pubs, higher end restaurants, cafes in department stores, cafes at all the major supermarket chains, aboard ferries, factory canteens and even enjoyed once a week by all workers aboard North Sea oil rigs and, of course, our Royal Navy

Influx of young people into the industry who are making strong and rewarding careers – case studies available

The UK’s Fish and Chip Industry is excellent for our economy – a large-scale employer, with 10,000 shops across the country, make it a considerable business sector

Notes to editors: The national event is being championed by trade organisation, The National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association, who represent packers and distributors of oils and fats in the UK. NEODA says, “National Fish and Chip Day celebrates the stars who work hard to bring Brits their favourite traditional takeaway. We want to bring the whole industry together to celebrate and showcase the great British institution that is fish and chips.”

