The new Stars Esports League aims to become the biggest sports club competition

The annual growth rate of eSports is as high as 60% according to PWC

Madrid. Esports go a step further regarding their professionalization with the launch of Stars Esports League. The SESL, the league of sports organizations that aims to become an international benchmark in the world of clubs, will stage its official presentation through video communications in the coming weeks, on the web starsesportsleague.com, where it will present its strategy and reveal some details of the competition.

“We can accelerate the imminent growth trend of electronic sports in the global market in terms of professionalism, competitiveness, audiences and interest for the mass market, both at the level of the public and consumer brands,” declares Sergio Reyes, General Manager of Stars Esports League. Reyes foresees that, after years of hard work, this project is ready to bring together the biggest international clubs: “We have a different perspective of what esports are today.”

Both studies by renowned companies that have extensive experience in the sector such as Newzoo1 and Super Data2, as well as some of the major business consultants throughout the world such as Deloitte3 and PWC4, point out that electronic sports reflect year-on-year growth of between 20% – the most pessimistic estimate – and 60%. Traditional sports such as the NBA barely exceed 5%5, and the major leagues of European football such as the British Premier League or the German Bundesliga, despite their strong expansion in new markets, have had an average growth-rate of between 10% and 15% over the last four years6.

“New” sports such as UFC Mixed Martial Arts are also growing at a significantly lower rate (10-20% over the last four years).

Sergio Reyes adds: “We are just one step away from making the big leap into the mass market. The UFC has made this leap since Connor McGregor appeared on the scene, as has the Premier League in Asia thanks to its brilliant business strategy”.

According to its creators, SESLeague aims to generate a sustainable ecosystem over time, appealing to entities, players, club agencies, agencies representing sports clubs in eSports, and the competitive video game industry in general.

