The Oxygenius: Oxy 510 inline sensor

The Oxy 510 inline sensor extends the Anton Paar portfolio for multiple-parameter inline analysis of beverages. Anton Paar’s Oxy 510 sensor unifies two different measuring ranges in one sensor. To measure either in the wide range or in the trace range requires only a quick exchange of the sensor cap.

Oxygen dissolved in beverages can react with certain components in beverages causing changes in colour and taste. Measuring the dissolved oxygen (DO) level during production ensures the product’s quality and helps to minimize the potential of corrosion occurring in cans and storage containers. The Oxy 510 inline sensor measures dissolved oxygen in real-time and provides accurate, drift-free measurements throughout the entire production process.

The Oxy 510 inline sensor enables accurate measurements in the trace range (0 ppb to 2000 ppb) and in the wide range (0 ppm to 22.5 ppm). Switching between the ranges is conveniently done by simply exchanging the sensor cap. The sensor caps use Toolmaster™ technology and are automatically detected by the sensor, which allows easy transfer of all parameters to the sensor. This reduces human errors and allows easy cap exchange. The Statemaster feature of Oxy 510 gives information about the current state of the sensor and the corresponding remaining service life of the sensor cap. Exchanging the sensor cap is therefore a predictable work step that can be planned for scheduled downtimes.

Oxy 510 is designed to meet all requirements of the EHEDG guideline. All seals and O-Rings are compliant with the FDA. It is quickly back to work after CIP and suitable for hygienic applications in the beverage, pharmaceutical, and water treatment industries.

As the same technology is used in Anton Paar’s process and laboratory equipment the direct comparison of inline and offline measurements is easily possible and separate calculations to allow this comparison are now obsolete. Oxy 510 can be easily added to already established Anton Paar installations, evaluation units, and data acquisition software without the need for additional equipment. Due to its robust and hygienic design the sensor requires minimum maintenance throughout its lifetime and helps to keep costs and downtimes low.

