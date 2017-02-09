The perfect pampering Mothers’ Day gift for natural beauty fans

Just in time for Mothers’ Day, AA Skincare has launched a ‘Hydrating & Toning Face Kit’ – the perfect skin-treat for natural beauty and aromatherapy fans.

Packed with more than 20 natural ingredients to rejuvenate and revive all skin types, the star essential oils in this aromatic beauty kit are Frankincense & Rose – known to help hydrate and tone skin. Also featuring antioxidant-rich Argan Oil, soothing Lavender oil and anti-inflammatory Comfrey, the kit contains one of each of the following:

Ø Frankincense & Rose Cleansing Face Gel (100ml)

Ø new Frankincense & Rose Face Toner (150ml)

Ø best-selling Frankincense & Rose Moisturising Face Cream (50ml).

All for just £21.50. Visit: www.aaskincare.co.uk to order or tel 0117 9047212

Easy to absorb and non-greasy, the Frankincense & Rose Moisturising Face Cream features anti-aging properties to uplift, boost and tone skin, leaving it soft and calm. And, the new Frankincense & Rose Face Toner can also be used to refresh tired and dry skin throughout the day. Extracts of anti-inflammatory Honeysuckle and White Willow bark help to soothe skin, with extracts of vitamin and anti-oxidant rich Pomegranate working to give skin a boost.

Says Woody Evans, director at AA Skincare, “Rose Damascena brings calming and fortifying qualities, combined with soothing Frankincense – highly regarded for its ability to soothe and prevent fine lines, small wrinkles and other signs of ageing. Our new Hydrating & Toning Face Kit is perfect for rehydrating skin prior to moisturising in the morning or evening.”

Free from parabens and artificial fragrances and with all packaging recyclable, the Frankincense & Rose Moisturising Cream and Cleansing Face Gel both offer precise, controlled application, with freshness sealed in – thanks to airless technology, designed to reduce contamination and increase shelf life.

Category: Blog, Business