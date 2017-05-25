The Top 3 Xbox One Headsets

Any passionate gamer would agree to the fact that immersion is one of the most important factors in gaming, to enjoy a video game properly, one needs to be able to concentrate on the game fully without any outside factors acting as distractions. When it comes to immersion, many factors need to be taken into account, one of the most important being sound. Today we’re going to take a look at some of the best Xbox One headsets available in the market, Microsoft has made it clear that they don’t plan on replacing the Xbox One with a newer version for some time, so Xbox One owners out there should start focusing on getting their hands on quality accessories to go along with their console.

When it comes to headphones, sound isn’t the only thing that matters, a good pair of headphones should also be comfortable to wear; designed to adjust to the wearer’s head so that they can be worn for extended periods of time without any discomfort. Customizability is also incredibly important, a pair of headphones that let you adjust its sound settings will enable you to personalize your gaming experience and provide you with a more fulfilling experience overall. We’re going to be taking a brief look at the top 3 Xbox One headphones currently available, each pair having its own distinct features and plus points.

#1 Astro A50

The first pair of headphones that we’ll be discussing are the Astro A50, these headphones stand out of the crowd not only because of their incredible 7.1 Surround Sound capability and ergonomic design but also because they are truly wireless. Most wireless headphones that you can get for your Xbox One still require you to connect them with your controller through a cable. However, the Astro A50s don’t need any cable connections, and they have a superb battery life of around 12 hours and even come with a cool looking charging stand. These headphones provide users with a fair bit of customizability that lets you tweak sound settings for watching movies, playing in intense online matches or for enjoying a relaxing gaming session. All of this, when combined with small yet essential features such as a mic that mutes itself whenever you flip it make the Astro A50 one of the best options for Xbox One gamers everywhere.

#2 Turtle Beach Ear Force XO Seven Pro Premium

Games make use of sound as a core part of their mechanics, for example, survival and stealth games force players to rely on listening to even the slightest sounds in their environment to stay alive and progress further. It goes without saying that sound is an incredibly important part of any game’s mechanics and the Turtle Beach Ear Force XO Seven Pro Premium allow gamers to make the most out of audio in every game. What makes these headphones a great choice is that they provide a broad range of sound customizability options that amplify certain sounds more than others. The headphones come with plenty of presets to choose from, and their 50mm drivers provide excellent audio quality. While these headphones aren’t wireless, they’re quite sturdy so you don’t have to worry about their wire becoming damaged and they also look pretty good.

#3 Beyerdynamic MMX 300 2017 ModelEar Force Stealth 500X Premium

The Astro 50s are one of the best options for high-quality wireless audio to enhance your Xbox Gaming experience, but if wireless isn’t your thing and you’d rather go for a wired pair of headsets, then the Beyerdynamic MMX 300 2017 ModelEar Force Stealth 500X Premium is a superb choice. These headphones pack 50mm drivers that provide incredible sound clarity and great bass and they also support 7.1 Surround Sound, they have plenty to offer in terms of customizability as well. These headphones come with sound presets that are designed to complement games of specific genres, they’re also comfortable to use and are an excellent headphone choice overall, one that is bound to make your gaming experience much more enjoyable.

When you’re looking for headphones to buy remember to never compromise on comfort and build quality, even the best sounding headphones in the world won’t be of much use if you are unable to wear them for extended periods of time or if they fall apart quickly. Another thing to remember is that headsets designed for Xbox One aren’t unique as in they only work with Xbox Ones, you can purchase any pair of gaming headphones out there, and they’ll work fine with your gaming console, but there is the fact that headsets that are designed specifically for use with the Xbox One tend to provide better sound customizability.

