The Wim Hof Method & Neurofeedback Come to Berkshire

Berkshire’s residents are about to be introduced to the Wim Hof Method at Floating Point Float & Biohacking Centre, as seen on the BBC 2 programme ‘Incredible Medicine: Dr Weston’s Casebook’. The dedicated float centre featuring 2 state of the art i-sopods will be running Berkshire’s first Wim Hof Method fundamentals workshop at the end of March in Pangbourne.

Wim Hof, commonly nicknamed “The Iceman” for his ability to withstand extreme cold, which he attributes to exposure to cold, meditation and breathing techniques. He has climbed Everest and Kilimanjaro in only shorts and shoes, stayed comfortably in ice baths for hours without his core body temperature changing.

Wim is able to accomplish these feats with ease through the use of ‘The Wim Hof Method‘— a technique that allows you to control the autonomous systems of the body. There are many benefits to the Wim Hof Method such as, helping your immune system to become stronger, lowering stress levels (instantly – after each session), improving focus & concentration, and improving quality of sleep to name a few.

The workshop will be delivered at the Float Centre by two instructors, Martin Petrus and Artur Paulins that have trained with Wim Hof in Poland, they will focus on the three pillars of the Wim Hof Method which are Breathing, Mindset/Focus and Gradual Cold Adaptation using an ice bath.

In addition to running the workshops at the centre, Floating Point are also proud to offer neurofeedback with Carl Parnell, Berkshire’s only NeurOptimal Trainer. This cutting-edge technology is used by NASA, The Military, Olympic centres and sports training centres around the world. Working directly with the central nervous system, when the Optimal Brain Training system detects changes in the brain’s activity, it uses music to gently signal to the brain to alter course. In this way, the brain learns to retrain itself to become more effective, more calm and more balanced. The benefits include a reduction in the symptoms of anxiety, depression, chemo fog, ADHD, PTSD along with an increase in mental focus, attention and memory. We have had Team GB Rowers such Alan Sinclair in for NeurOptimal sessions that have benefited from a combination of neurofeedback and floating.

‘Our aim is to make a positive contribution to humankind by providing biohacking tools and cutting edge technology to improve physical and mental wellbeing. We have some exciting plans for the centre, this is just the beginning’, says Michael Cordova, Director at Floating Point.

Category: Blog