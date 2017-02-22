There’s a new girl in town: Joanna-James.com Map Portal

Joanna James, a Geo-spatial data company, supports the projects of Architects, Civil Engineers and Planners providing them with access to maps and data through a 24/7 Map Portal.

Users can search, locate, mark out sites, order and download a wide range of maps and data, including Ordnance Survey MasterMap, Aerial Imagery, British Geological Survey data, Height and LiDAR and 3D models of the built environment.

Rob Stringer, Managing Director said: “I’m certain Joanna James will resonate well with Architects, Civil Engineers and Planners across the UK, providing good value products in a timely fashion.”

Stringer further explained: “We only work with best of breed data suppliers. It’s very important to us that our customers can rely on the data supplied, enabling accurate and informed decisions to be made at all stages of a project.”

The ethos of “new kid on the block” Joanna James is derived from the RIBA Plan of Work which they believe gives them a real edge when understanding their customers’ mapping and data needs.

The online Joanna James Map Portal is free to sign-up, doesn’t require any software downloads or installations. It can be used on any web browser (Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Firefox Safari) via Apple Mac or PC and works anywhere in the world 24/7.

Visit and sign-up for FREE at: www.joanna-james.com

Category: Business