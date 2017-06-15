These Wacky Moulds Mean You Can Grow Fruits Into Any Shape!

These ingenious moulds grow fruit and veg into all kinds of crazy shapes – including little Buddhas and SQUARE WATERMELONS.

China-based Fruit Mould Co. are behind the crazy contraptions and have been commissioned worldwide to help people make odd-shaped produce.

The company says that strangely shaping food can “add more value” to items as well as drawing more attention to them.

Its website says: “Fruit Mould Co., Ltd specialises in creating one of a kind, high quality fruit and vegetable moulds to transform regular fruits into wacky and weird shapes that you’ve never seen before.

“Imagine square watermelons, heart shaped cucumbers and Buddha shaped pears.

“Having your fruits shaped into something out of the ordinary will not only draw more attention, but will also add more value to your fruits.

“Anything that is different, unique, and out of this world has a guaranteed success in any market.”

The moulds work by growers placing them over the stems of growing produce and then allowing them to develop and slowly fill them.

This means they eventually fill them to the desired shape.

Some moulds are even designed so there can be words put on the items – including love heart shaped apples with the word love across them.

The company claims “any kind of fruit can be shaped by the moulds”.

However, different types require different equipment and processes.

The idea for them originated in Japan and production was then moved to China.

Custom designs can be requested through the website, www.fruitmould.com

Category: News