Three key things to keep an eye out for when you play online casino slot games!

You may know, or not know that online gambling has quite literally exploded in the last few years. In 2016 alone, over £4.6 billion in revenue was generated from individuals in the UK logging on to their smartphone or laptop, and spinning the wheels and reels of success. The industry owes part of its success to the proliferation of mobiles and tablets. Did you know, that by 2020, it is estimated that there will be 75 billion devices connected to the internet, throughout the world? It is no surprise that gambling on the go has become the next big thing.

If you are considering giving it a go, you need to find a popular, reputable, and fun provider such as All Jackpots casino slot games– they offer a super range of slots, progressive jackpots, and video slots to keep you entertained. You can pick from popular slots such as Beautiful Bones, Tarzan, and Candy Dreams just waiting for you to log on and try your luck! But it is not as simple as just logging on and picking a site at random. Whilst All Jackpots is an excellent site, not everyone is quite as honest. If you are new to the game, take these tips onboard before you play and you will be off to a roaring start!

A great range of games from well-known names.

When you pick a provider, always check out the range of games that they have on offer. Not just because you want to play the best games with the best prizes, but because making sure that your provider has games from the big developers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, and Playtech gives you some reassurance that you are playing with a top-quality provider.

Payment methods from well known third party providers.

Don’t be so quick to hand over your card details to anyone that asks- any casino or slots site that is worth its salt will give you the option of paying through a third-party provider such as PayPal. Paying in this way means that your details are never revealed to the operator, and your transactions are protected, should anything go wrong.

Check who they are regulated by.

It is always worth doing a little bit of groundwork to see which regulatory authority has given the online casino or slots operator, a license to provider their services. Some authorities are more reputable than others because they have strict codes of conduct, ongoing monitoring, tough regulations on privacy, as well as various rules on payouts that all work in your favour! The Malta Gaming Authority are one of the most reputable, with the British equivalent offering a similar level of protection.

So with all of this in mind, it is time for you to head off and explore the wonderful world of online casinos and slots!

