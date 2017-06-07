Three-Year-Old Baffles Parents With Her Extraordinary Memory – By Being Able To Play 41 Songs On The Xylophone

Mini maestro Laasya Chigurupati has stunned her parents by being able to play an extraordinary 41 songs on the Xylophone – at the tender age of three.

Little Laasya reels off Jingle bells, Twinkle Twinkle little star and Row Row Row Your Boat after listening to the songs just a handful of times.

Parents Jithender Chigurupati, 34, and Aparna Chodagam, 33, who are both originally from India, are now hoping her talents will be recognised by Guinness World Records.

The youngster, from Beeston in Leeds, West Yorks., first showed signs of brilliance, aged two, when she began reciting Sanskrit poetry in full without much intervention.

But the Park View Primary Academy pupil’s latest leap after being given a xylophone six months ago, which she plays everyday, has completely stunned her family.

The child prodigy even performed three songs at her nursery before Easter in front of a captivated audience.

Incredibly only four weeks later after persistent practice the repertoire of songs she could play hit 33 – which has now increased to a whopping 41.

Mr Chigurupati, a project manager at William Hill, said: “When she was two-years-old, we knew she had a lot of memory grasping skills.

“We listened to a lot of Sanskrit poetry and after she heard one two or three times, she started humming it.

“By the age of two years and five months, she started reciting 14 Sanskrit poems.

“We posted a video on Facebook and we got a lot of feedback, so we thought it would be good to encourage her memory skills.

“We got her a xylophone and at first she remembered the colours, but then we realised she was grasping the tones when she listened to the songs.

“Even when she hears pop songs she tries to play them. We have written to Guinness World Records and are waiting for them to get back to us.

“We have been exploring her talents and are open to whatever option she wants to take. We are really proud.”

Little Laasya can also answer around 75 general knowledge questions and her teachers say she is a talented painter.

