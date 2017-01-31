Three-Year-Old Girl Rushed To A&E After Drinking AIR FRESHENER at Nursery

A horrified mum rushed her three-year-old daughter to A&E after discovering she had drunk AIR FRESHENER at nursery.

Mother-of-three Leanne Donnelly was ditraught after receiving a call from staff saying little Trudy Marsden had supped liquid from a reed diffuser in the toilets.

She immediately rang 111 and was advised to take her tot to Royal Blackburn Hospital where she was put under observation for six hours.

Now the mum has vowed to keep her daughter out of the pre-school.

She said: “This diffuser should never have been there – from what I’ve been told, and it might have done her serious harm.

“She had to have an ECG and a number of tests while was at the hospital and we were told we had to keep monitoring her over the weekend.

“I’ll be keeping her off nursery for the next couple of days anyway.”

Leanne has also discovered that the parents of a second child, believed to be a boy, were also told he had drank liquid in the toilets of St Anne’s nursery in Blackburn, Lancs., last Friday (Jan 27).

She described the diffuser as a small glass jar, filled with scent, which uses small reeds to fragrance rooms.

Mrs Donnelly said she also wanted to highlight the issue so there was not a repeat in other Lancashire schools.

She added: “I want to make sure that no other parents have to go through what I’ve been through – and this doesn’t happen in other schools and pre-schools.”

In a statement, St Anne’s headteacher Jeff Brown said: “This was an unfortunate incident – once it was discovered we contacted the children’s parents straight away.

“We then advised them to seek medical attention to make sure they were fully unharmed.

“We would like to make it very clear that the safety, well-being and happiness of all our pupils is of huge importance to us, and that an incident such as this will not happen again.

“A full health and safety audit of the early years department is going to be carried out at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Category: News