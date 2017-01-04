Thug Calls Ambulance For HIMSELF After Punching Woman So Hard He Dislocated His Shoulder

A drunken yob who called an ambulance for HIMSELF after he punched a woman so hard he dislocated his own shoulder has been jailed.

Leslie Salmon, 44, dialled 999 so paramedics could treat him rather than his victim who was covered in bruises and bleeding profusely.

The injured woman, who knew Salmon, suffered serious facial injuries, including bruising and swollen eyes.

Paramedics called police and Salmon was arrested following the brutal attack on October 30.

Salmon, of Chesterfield, Derbys., was jailed for 46 weeks after he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday (3/1).

Judge Robert Egbuna said: “This was a sustained attack, so sustained that, but for you dislocating your own shoulder during it, you would have continued to attack your victim.

“What you did to her was cowardly and showed arrogance and it is not the first time you have set about a woman.

“On this occasion you decided, following an argument and out of the blue, to set about this woman and that attack was ferocious.

“I have seen the pictures of the injuries you caused her and they speak volumes. You should be appalled with yourself that you left this woman in such a state.

“You beat her with your fists to her face and you had your hands around her throat.

“You were squeezing and squeezing to such an extent that she said she lost consciousness.”

The court heard Salmon has a string of previous convictions including racially aggravated threatening behaviour, drunk and disorderly, criminal damage, harassment and assaults against women.

On the day of the attack, Salmon had been drinking before inviting the victim back to his flat.

Prosecutor Clive Stockwell: “He began repeatedly punching her to the face and some of the images speak volumes.

“This must have been, the prosecution say, a sustained attack on her face.

“Both sides of her face had extensive bruising and she had swollen eyes on both sides. He punched her to such an extent that he dislocated his own shoulder.

“An ambulance was called and, when they arrived, they (paramedics) said it was more about the defendant’s shoulder than anything to do with any concern for her (the victim).”

Nick Walsh, defending, aid: “He accepts he lost control and that the attack was sustained.

“He has pleaded guilty and that has spared the victim having to come to court to give evidence.”

