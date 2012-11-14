Thug who filmed girlfriend’s cat in a tumble dryer then put the ‘funny’ video on YouTube is jailed

A vile yob who put his girlfriend’s terrified cat on three spin cycles in a tumble dryer because he thought it was funny has been jailed.

Allan Staughton, 23, put the pet in the machine for 12 seconds and filmed the animal’s ordeal so he could post it online.

During the sickening clip he can be heard joking the cat, called Princess, was ”the new Mr Tumble” and asked viewers to rate the disturbing YouTube video on a forum.

The RSPCA were alerted to the video entitled “You must see this – it will crack you up” and launched a man hunt for Staughton, who posted the film under the alias Nitroazza.

They discovered Princess suffered a broken tooth and a tongue injury in the terrifying attack and has since been rehomed.

Staughton was jailed for 56 days and banned from keeping animals at Huntingdon Magistrate’s Court, Cambs., on Tuesday.

Celia Chignell, presiding magistrate, said: “We see what you did as a form of torture and this is reinforced by the vet’s report.”

Staughton, of Huntingdon, Cambs., admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the cat at an earlier hearing.

Magistrates saw film of the cat being put into the machine as Staughton said it was going for “a tumble”.

The machine was turned on with the cat spinning inside for 12 seconds before Staughton opened the door.

The cat can be seen on its back in the bottom of the machine with its legs in the door meowing before cruel Staughton spun the machine twice more.

Magistrates said the offence had been compounded by Staughton uploading film of the cat whirling around inside the dryer to the internet.

Robert Starr, prosecuting for the RSPCA told the court: “I think the footage sums up the whole case up.

“The cat would have been very terrified and would have suffered mental and physical effects caused by the cat having no method of escape.

“The reason why Princess didn’t move when the door was opened is because the incident would have left the cat in sheer terror, unbalanced and disorientated.

“It left the cat without any of its senses that you would attribute to a cat.

“This would have been compounded by the fact that it had no means of escape.

“In the vet’s professional opinion the cat underwent a terrifying experience.”

The RSPCA tracked down Staughton outside a pub in Godmanchester, Cambs., following the incident on June 14, this year.

The court heard Princess had belonged to Staughton’s former partner of four-and-a-half-years with whom he has a child, aged two.

Magistrates were told Staughton’s relationship had broken down over the incident and he has since moved out.

Princess was taken to Wood Green Animal Shelter, in Godmanchester, Cambs., where she was later re-homed.

Before sentencing Kevin Warboys, mitigating, asked for reports on Staughton who suffered ADHD and a conduct disorder.

He said: “Mr Staughton suffers from conduct disorder which he says means ‘I just do things without thinking.’

“The idea arose from the cat often getting into the tumble dryer after it has been used, which my client believes is because it is warm.”

RSPCA Inspector Chris Nice said: “From the RSPCA’s perspective we believe the bench’s interpretation of the guidelines accurately reflected the seriousness of the offence.

“The defendant acted in a reprehensible way and set an appalling example to other people.

“We were hoping he would get a lifetime ban, and that is exactly what has happened.”

