Toddler Stuns Parents After Being Caught Scaling Double Stair Gate To Escape His Room

This is the moment a Houdini toddler stunned his parents when he escaped from his room – by climbing TWO safety gates.

Nimble 21-month-old Leo has been compared to the legendary escape artist ever since he started walking at nine months.

His mum Alice Gray, 23, said one stair gate was never enough to confine the adventurous youngster so she added a second one on top.

But she was left gobsmacked when Leo managed to climb the five foot high barrier himself.

Alice has described him as a “little monkey” and says he always tries to get out of any cot, high chair and even car seat his parents put him in.

The family have even had to NAIL their windows shut because their boy is always climbing onto their windowsills and trying to get out of the windows.

But his latest escape act yet has been hailed his most daring yet.

Mrs Gray said: “It is just crazy, he’s like a little monkey.

“He’s been doing that since he could walk at nine months. He’s been quite full on and a bit of a handful. We don’t have a minute’s peace until he goes to bed.”

She said she put the double stairgate up to try and keep him in his room as he was climbing straight over a normal gate.

But within minutes, he had scaled the double-height gate and made it out again.

Alice, a mum-of-two from Falmouth, Cornwall, said: “That double stair gate hadn’t even been up 10 minutes.

“I thought he would be too scared. But he wasn’t, he just did it. He’s never fallen off anything. All he does is climb. Even at four months old he could lift stuff. He’s really strong.

“I think I have given birth to a super baby.

“It’s such a mission to keep him in his room. He just doesn’t like going to bed. He’s a little escapist.

“We’re going to have a little Houdini on our hands.”

Alice said she’d never been able to keep him in a high chair and she’s constantly on edge whenever she’s driving anywhere with him in the car seat as he tries to take off his straps.

She reckons he takes after his dad Jordan, but says he also copies his older sister Olivia, who’s nearly 7 and is also full of energy and has lots to say.

“We had to have the side off the cot because he was just climbing straight out.

“We had the side on for about six months last August and then it went downhill from there.

“He has just been crazy. He’s always climbing up on the windowsills. He will carry on climbing over the stair gate. There’s still a stair gate on the kitchen but we have to tie the door to the stair gate so he can’t get in at night.

“We have to nail the window shut in the front room because he keeps climbing up on the windowsills and opening the window. He can already unlock the front door and get out of it.

“He’s such a character.

“He’s the funniest baby I’ve ever met. He can say anything. He loves it. He’s just grown up really fast.

“I think it’s really cool as well. He rolled over when he was eight weeks old or two months. He’s not been a baby long.”

