Top 20 cheesy chat-up lines ladies really love

Women secretly love cheesy chat-up lines, a study revealed today.

Although many women claim to find them naff, researchers have found that almost two thirds actually like it when a guy uses one on them.

Almost four in ten women have gone out with a man who approached them using a cheesy line, with one in ten even going on to have a long-term relationship with them.

The survey also revealed that 59 per cent of women think a man using a chat-up line shows he has a great sense of humour, with another 58 per cent saying it shows he is confident also.

One in twenty women even reckon they would be MORE likely to go out with a guy if they came out with a chat-up line to impress them.

And another 64 per cent would date a guy who used a corny line to chat them up if he was attractive.

Kat McClure, UK Country Manager for online casino mrgreen.com, said: ”For years, chat-up lines have been seen as desperate and something only a brave few men would dare to try.

”But it seems that they could actually be the best way to a woman’s heart.

”Women like a guy with a good sense of humour, and a good chat-up line can be a great way of displaying that men have one.

”It also takes confidence to pull off a successful chat-up line, which is another quality that can leave many women feeling weak at the knees.

”However, with the reputation chat-up lines have, it is going to take a brave guy to give it a go, but as long as you keep it light-hearted and don’t take it too seriously, you could find you are in luck.”

The study of 3,000 Brits also revealed men are still using a classic chat-up line to break the ice, with one in five believing they are a good way to approach a woman.

Four in ten admit they come out with a cheesy line on a regular basis to try and get a date with a girl and more than eight per cent of men even think they would have more success with the ladies if they used chat-up lines more often.

Researchers also revealed the chat-up lines men rely on to get the girl, with ‘Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?’ coming out on top.

Second place went to ‘Apart from being beautiful, what do you do for a living?’ followed by ‘Shall we talk or continue flirting from a distance?’

‘Nice dress, it’d look good on my bedroom floor’ and ‘I miss my teddy bear. Would you sleep with me?’ completed the top five.

Other classic lines to feature in the poll include, ‘Did it hurt when you fell out of heaven?’ and ‘I seem to have lost my number, can I have yours instead?’

Kat from mrgreen.com added: ”Chat-up lines may be cheesy but it looks like the mark of a true gent here in UK could be his opening one-liner after all.”

Top 20 most commonly used chat-up lines

1. Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?

2. Apart from being beautiful, what do you do for a living?

3. Shall we talk or continue flirting from a distance?

4. Nice dress, it’d look good on my bedroom floor

5. I miss my teddy bear. Would you sleep with me?

6. Do you have any Irish in you? (if no) Would you like some? (if yes) Want some more?

7. Did it hurt when you fell out of heaven?

8. Do you believe in helping the homeless? If yes, take me home with you.

9. If I told you that you had a nice body, would you hold it against me?

10. Do you mind if I stare at you up close instead of from across the room?

11. Hi, I just wanted to give you the satisfaction of turning me down; go ahead say no.

12. I seem to have lost my number, can I have yours instead?

13. Is it hot in here or is it just you?

14. I have had a really bad day and it always makes me feel better to see a pretty girl smile. So, would you smile for me?

15. There must be something wrong with my eyes, I can’t take them off you.

16. Hi. I suffer from amnesia. Do I come here often?

17. Is your father a thief? Because someone stole the stars from the sky and put them in your eyes

18. I’m a frog but if you kiss me I’ll turn into a prince

19. Is there a Rainbow, because you’re the treasure I’ve been searching for

20. I hope you know CPR? Because you take my breath away

