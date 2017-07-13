Top 3 Celebrity Dancers

Whether you realise it or not, there are some amazing celebrity dancers that always tend to impress. Michael Jackson was an amazing dancer. He perfected the moonwalk and other incredible dance moves that wowed us beyond belief.

Today’s pop stars like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift may have beautiful singing voices, but these young goddesses aren’t necessarily making us faint on the dance floor. Some know how to shake their booty, a few can really twerk, but the most special celebrities continue to really impress us with every move.

With that said, we’ll now take a look at some of today’s best celebrity dancers. These astonishing musicians really know how to shake their thing while on the dance floor.

Shakira

This Colombian born beauty is possibly one of the most famous dancers in the world. Her belly dancing techniques are second to none, and she’s so good that all the guys watching her start to drool and all the ladies wish they could gyrate just like her.

There isn’t a single celebrity in the world that can shake the way Shakira does. We’re not talking about twerking either, because that really doesn’t require any talent or skill. If you’re brave enough, and willing to put in the work, you can learn how to dance like Shakira. In fact, Google has more than 5 million results in its search engine.

According to Just for Kix, dancewear proprietors, dancing is an art and science. You have to be willing to practice to perfect your moves out on the dance floor.

Beyoncé

It’s hard to find even one flaw with Beyoncé because this amazing singer, dancer, and actress lacks for nothing. She has done some of the most amazing dances as part of her performances and she always continues to amaze us. She’s danced on roller skates, she’s a master of modern dance, and she makes these silly arm movements that actually look like amazing art.

When she started out her solo career, you just knew she was going to be a star. While she was definitely remarkable with Destiny’s Child, going solo was certainly the best thing she ever did for her career and life. And her amazing moves on the dance floor continue to be some of the best moves out of all celebrities from all walks of life.

Justin Timberlake

We didn’t want to give all the credit to the ladies because Justin Timberlake is also an amazing dancer. He may have stolen our hearts back in the day with his adorable curly hair, but it’s his angst filled dance moves that really got our attention.

Just like Beyoncé, when he went solo he finally matured and reached his peak. He got rid of his curly hair, but continued to tear up the dance floor. His slick dance moves are difficult to replicate, and you can obviously tell that he practiced for hours upon hours to get his moves down right.

Conclusion

These are our all-time favorite celebrity dancers. We highly recommend learning to dance like them if you want to impress your family and friends with marvelous dance moves.

