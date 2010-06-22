Top 50 things which make us ‘typically English’

A love of pubs, the Sunday Roast and talking about the weather have topped a list of things which make us ‘typically English’.

Reaching for a brew when the going gets tough, a stuff upper lip and ‘moaning’ also made the top 50 list.

Among the more unusual traits were a desire to see English sports teams, like our World Cup squad, fail and ‘asking people about their journeys’.

The study, carried out by Wells Bombadier Beer among 5,000 adults also found ‘irony’ and ‘being down-to-earth’ are considered uniquely English.

Chris Lewis of Wells Bombardier Beer said: ”We can support England this summer by waving our English flags with pride and also remembering all those typically English traits that make our country what it is.

”No other country has an institution like the great English pub – and what better way to show your support for England this summer than heading down your local, supping a pint of English cask beer and keeping that stiff upper lip – especially watching the football.

”England is a truly unique country and these typically English traits just go to show the breadth of characteristics, interests and idiosyncrasies that make this country what it is.”

Saying sorry, enjoying wit and ‘sarcasm’ emerged as traits which are the sole property of the English.

Not wanting to ‘make a fuss’, a love of bargains, washing the car on a Sunday and an ability to laugh at ourselves also made the list.

Reading newspapers, our ‘clever’ sense of humour, wanting a good tan and working long hours were also included.

The study also found almost three quarters of people believe enjoying a beer in an pub is ‘typically English’.

A Sunday roast, the only time when most families get together, was voted by 71 per cent of people as their favourite part of the week.

Talking about the weather was the third most popular trait according to 64 per cent of people – with the temperature, outlook and forecast being discussed at least five times a day.

People also have a habit of spending hours in queues, gossiping with the neighbours over the garden fence and curtain twitching.

English people also love celebrities, pets, mowing the lawn, reading the newspaper, DIY on a bank holiday and greasy fry-ups.

Further down the list were a fondness for mowing the lawn, looking uncomfortable on the dance floor, leaving things to the last minute and aN inability to express our emotions.

Keeping our homes neat and tidy, achieving against all odds, punctuality and being softly spoken also made the top 50.

TOP 50 TYPICALLY ENGLISH TRAITS

1. A love of pubs

2. Love of Sunday Roast

3. Talking about the weather

4. A soothing cup of tea to ease worries

5. A stiff upper lip

6. Moaning

7. Queuing

8. Watching soaps

9. DIY on a Bank Holiday

10. Eating meat and two veg

11. Saying sorry

12. Enjoying satire and wit

13. Sarcasm

14. Irony

15. Not wanting to ‘make a fuss’

16. A love of bargains

17. Gossiping with neighbours over the garden fence

18. Obsession with traffic

19. Inability to complain

20. A love of curtain twitching

21. Starting the day with a fry up

22. Washing the car on a Sunday

23. The ability to laugh at ourselves

24. Reading a newspaper

25. Clever sense of humour

26. Being overly polite

27. Love of the package holiday

28. Wanting a good tan

29. Working long hours

30. Taking the mickey out of others

31. Pandering to political correctness

32. Being unhappy with our weight

33. Being proud of where we live

34. Obsession with pets

35. Obsession with celebrity culture

36. Feeling uncomfortable when people talk about their emotions

37. Asking people about their journey

38. Fondness for mowing the lawn

39. Looking uncomfortable on the dance floor

40. Leaving things to the last minute

41. An inability to express our emotions

42. Wanting our sportsmen / teams to fail

43. Obsession with the Royal Family

44. Love of rambling in the countryside

45. Down-to-earth

46. Keeping our homes neat and tidy

47. Achieving against all odds

48. Punctuality

49. Being softly spoken

50. Grounded

