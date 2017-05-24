Top tips to get a restful night’s sleep

If you often find yourself tossing and turning in the night, you’re not alone. Having trouble sleeping is a common problem experienced by many people, but if your quality of sleep has been bad for a while, it can greatly impact your health, wellbeing and ability to function throughout the day. Thankfully, with the right planning and preparation, you can prepare your mindset and train your body for a restful sleep night after night.

Think about food and drink

What you eat and drink before bed can greatly impact your sleep quality. Food with high sugar levels can cause a spike in your blood sugar, giving you too much energy to settle down for sleep. Coffee and other caffeinated drinks should also be avoided if you’re in need of some rest. Since caffeine can stay in your system for up to 8 hours, limit your last coffee of the day to at least 6 hours before you’re hoping to sleep in order to avoid any jittery feelings.

If you’re in need of a night time snack, bananas and almonds are among some of the best foods to help you sleep as they help calm the body and aid in muscle relaxation. Sipping some chamomile tea has also been shown to help calm an anxious mind, which can play a big part in your ability to drift off.

Create a cosy sleeping environment

The decor and atmosphere of your bedroom can affect your sleep quality in ways you might not be aware of. According to feng shui experts, elements such as having technology or large plants in your room can disrupt the energy that’s needed for a relaxing sleep. The colours you paint your room can also have an impact, with warming pastel’s being among some of the best shades to choose.

Making your bed as comfortable as possible is another key factor to consider. Check the quality of your mattress, since worn out mattresses with loose springs can make for an uncomfortable bed. Consider investing in a new, high quality healthbeds mattress with memory foam to help you relax and drift into a peaceful night’s sleep in no time.

Do some exercise

Getting your blood pumping earlier on in the day can improve your chances of getting some rest at bedtime. When your body begins to cool down after exercise such as cardio, your brain is signalled to release the hormone melatonin which helps you sleep. This stage usually happens around 4 hours after physical exercise, so you should try and time your last workout to be long enough before you plan on hitting the hay.

Stick to a bedtime ritual

One of the most important steps in planning a better night’s sleep is to create a bedtime ritual, and stick to it. Schedule some time in your evening for more active tasks, like preparing your lunch, ironing tomorrow’s clothes, and showering and brushing your teeth. Once that’s out the way, then comes the pre-sleep portion of your routine. Remember to try and avoid technology in this part of your night – it can be tempting to turn on your favourite show as a way to unwind, but evidence shows that this can do more harm than good. Instead, dedicate the rest of your night to relaxing in bed with a good book, some soothing music and a herbal tea, and you’ll find yourself dozing off in no time!

