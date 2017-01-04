Two 11-Year-Old Boys Arrested After Primary School Trashed Over The Holidays

Two 11-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of causing thousands of pounds of damage to a primary school after it was trashed over the festive break.

Teachers arriving at Braunstone Community Primary School in Leicester for a training day found windows smashed and toys and equipment strewn across the playground.

The damage has meant the school has been forced to close for another day while the mess is cleared up and the windows are replaced.

Headteacher Jatinder Mahil said: “We’ve had extensive vandalism to the school both inside and out.

“It happened overnight and there are windows and doors smashed everywhere.

“There’s a lot of damage. Police have been to do some forensic examinations and we’re doing our best to clear everything up.

“Unfortunately we’ve found replacing windows might be hard because getting hold of glaziers at this time of year has been difficult.

“We can’t yet say if anything has been taken but we are checking.

“It’s a real shame that this had to happen.

“We had a fantastic term last year and were really excited about coming back into school in the new year.

“To find ourselves having to clear up a huge mess is hugely disappointing.

“We sent a text message to parents of the situation and our hope is that we can reopen the school properly tomorrow but we will have to wait and see.

“We’ve literally spent most of the day hoovering up bits of glass around the school and the playground but we need to make sure that it’s safe for everyone.

“If the mindless vandals get bored then this could be what happens more and more, especially if there’s less structured play for them to access like the adventure playgrounds and other services.”

The intruders broke into the school, which caters for 460 pupils aged 3-11, on Monday (2/1) night.

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called at 5.15pm on Monday following reports of an alarm. Significant damage was caused to the property.

“Two 11-year-old boys were arrested for burglary and they have been bailed until March pending further inquiries. Anyone with further information is asked to call 101.”

