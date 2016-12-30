Two-Year-Old Suffers Fractured Skull & Bleed On Brain After Falling 16ft From First Floor Window

A two-year-old boy has celebrated the Christmas his mum never thought he would make it to – after plunging from a first-floor window onto a concrete patio.

Little Noah Oxley suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain after falling out of the first-floor window while playing with his sister Molly, four, in July.

He was airlifted to hospital but doctors were unable to tell the tot’s parents Emma Davies, 28, and Jason Oxley, 41, if he would survive.

However Noah made a miraculous recovery and was able to walk out of hospital just four days after his fall.

Emma said she was finishing off some ironing before planning to take Molly, Noah and her nine-year-old son Harrison shoe shopping when disaster struck.

Emma said: “Molly and Noah were playing in Molly’s room when Molly suddenly came running in and said Noah had fallen out of the bedroom window.

“Her bed is right under the window and we were told that we couldn’t lock it from the inside when we moved in because they were used as a fire escape.

“Molly had opened the window and Noah must have somehow climbed from the bed onto the window ledge and fallen.

“After she came in an told me I was absolutely hysterical.

“I ran downstairs and out into the back garden.

“He was lying on the patio very still and making a quiet moaning noise. I was just hysterical. It’s just your worst nightmare.

“I then just grabbed him because I didn’t know what to do and then ran for the nearest neighbour.

“I was just banging on the neighbour’s window screaming for them to call an ambulance.

“After that I just remember being sat on my settee crying my eyes out waiting for the ambulance to come.

“I didn’t know what to do.”

Emma said the air ambulance arrived within minutes and Noah was airlifted from the family’s home in Rotherham, South Yorks., to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, South Yorks.

She added: “The helicopter landed in the park opposite the hospital and then he was rushed into A&E.

“There were lots of people waiting for him and straight away they sedated him and took him for a head scan and they said he had a fracture and a small bleed to the brain.

“They decided to screw a plastic bolt into his head and they spent 24 hours measuring the pressure in his brain.

“They then started to wake him up after 24 hours and then on the Wednesday evening he walked out of hospital.”

Emma said after arriving at A&E the family were unaware how serious Noah’s condition was.

She said: “I thought we were not going to have him here for Christmas or he would be in hospital for months.

“He took a turn for the worst on the Sunday night and we braced ourselves that we were going to lose him.

“We straight away after the doctor if he was going to and they said they just didn’t know.

“He went back for an outpatient’s appointment in September and the doctor discharged him, but said he was a very lucky boy and he had gotten away with it.”

Emma said despite his close scare Noah hasn’t lost some of his adventurous side.

She said: “Even now he still climbs on everything.

“I just can’t leave him alone anymore. I can’t take my eyes off him.

“He has made me over protective of him. I can’t get things done at times because he is in the way because I like to keep him so close.”

Noah’s story was also covered on an episode of Helicopter ER which is broadcast on UKTV’s reality channel Really.

Category: News