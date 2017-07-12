Two Young Friends Awarded For Not Missing A Day Of School In Seven Years

Two young friends have been awarded for not missing a single day at school in SEVEN YEARS.

Year six pupils Bithiah Thornhill and Ellie Thompson, both 11, have turned up for class every day since they started primary school in 2010.

While Ellie admits she may have been late on one occasion, both say they’re excited to get to school each day, come rain or shine.

Ellie said: “It’s important to be at school everyday to get an education and go really far in life.

“I don’t have an alarm. Sometimes my parents have to get me up if I’ve had a late night but I feel excited for the day when I wake up for school.

“I think I’ve been late maybe once.

“My parents push me to stay at school and learn so I’m proud that I’m making them happy.”

The two friends, who also share the same birthday, have been given an outstanding attendance award for being exemplary pupils at Friar’s Grove Primary School in Colchester, Essex.

They will follow each other to the Gilberd School in Colchester, Essex, next year.

However, the modest youngsters attribute their success and positive attitude to their parents, who they explained have always told them education is key.

Bithiah, who is vying for a career in design and technology, said: “I feel proud of myself because I’ve been encouraged by my parents who haven’t had a day off since they started working.

“My mum says having good attendance is good for my college application and will help me when I apply for jobs so they know I’ll be there all the time.

“Education is really important to her.”

Football-loving Ellie is a role model for her nine-year-old sister and is encouraged by her older sister, 14, to do her best.

Art and PE are her favourite subjects so the future could involve sports, however the Year 6 pupil has not thought so far ahead.

But making her parents Kay and Jim proud is the icing on the cake.

Helen Dudley-Smith, headteacher at Friar’s Grove Primary School, said: “We’re extremely proud of Ellie and Bithiah for always putting school first.

“They’re a wonderful example of what the school represents and tries to instil in our children, which is to be ambitious and also to take responsibility for their learning and behaviour.

“We’d also like to acknowledge all of our pupils who arrive at school ready to learn each day and whose attendance is excellent because they make Friar’s Grove a great place to be.”

Last week, mum-of-three Rachel Wright refused to let her 10-year-old son accept a 100 per cent attendance award as she believes he shouldn’t be rewarded for not being sick.

Rachel, 40, spoke out after JJ was rewarded for turning up at school every day over the last academic year.

She told teachers that the youngster’s perfect record during the current academic year is down to ‘luck’, and shouldn’t be treated as an achievement.

She also claimed handing out awards for perfect attendance “demonises the weak” and gives the wrong impression for later life.

