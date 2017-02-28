UK Tech Entrepreneur Briteyellow Making Major Announcement At Mobile World Congress

Briteyellow, the UK-based pedestrian smart mobility software-as-a-service innovator, will be making a major announcement at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

The release of an SDK for Briteyellow’s BriteLocate3D platform will mark a step-change in the development of the patent pending “3D indoor GPS” technology behind the company’s BriteLocate3D infrastructure.

Technology entrepreneur and founder of Cranfield-based Briteyellow said: “Barcelona is the perfect stage to tell the world about this major upgrade to BriteLocate3D, which simultaneously takes GPS smart mobility onto the next level. BriteLocate3D can now be adapted by our customers to meet their own facility management needs and extends the lead that Briteyellow has in this exciting field.”

The company, based in Cranfield, will be with the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Pavilion at MWC, which runs from Monday, February 27 to Friday, March 2, 2017.

Fredi added: “Our vision is to provide a virtual guide for the worlds’ indoor spaces, based on our patent pending technology”. “Being in Barcelona gives us a fantastic opportunity to take our case direct to the forward-thinking decision-makers from around the world.”

Britelocate3D gives better pedestrian engagement and analytics for operators who need to offer better indoor wayfinding.

BriteLocate3D interactive 3D indoor positioning and navigation application (3DindoorGPS) platform helps end users to find their way more easily inside buildings or places where GPS does not work accurately such as shopping malls, airports, museums. It uses 3D virtual and augmented reality on a smartphone to guide people to discover indoor places and things. This saves time as the user gets around more efficiently, reduces stress, increases productivity, and enhances their experience of the venue. It gives building managers better 3D information about usage of venues, and is also a great way for users to collect loyalty rewards and incentives.

Briteyellow will be exhibiting at the 4YFN start-up business platform, at Hall 8 at Fira Montjuïc.

The company is a winner of the InnovateUK collaborative R&D fund, is a showcase company of the UK Digital Catapult Centre and also part of the MK:Smart project, a smart city project in Milton Keynes.

