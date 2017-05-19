UK Tech Firms AppInstitute and Appointedd partner to help businesses streamline online services

AppInstitute is delighted to announce a very exciting new partnership with Appointedd.

AppInstitute offers businesses the ability to create customer focused apps without any coding or technical skill. With AppInstitute’s DIY app builder platform create an app from scratch in just a few minutes using a business Facebook Page or customise a pre-designed template. The platform enables business to take complete control over their app’s branding and functionality, removing the barrier of expensive mobile app development costs. The partnership with Appointedd aims to enable business owners to streamline existing online services into one mobile friendly touch point.

Appointedd’s seamless scheduling software delivers the world’s first online booking platform that can harmoniously schedule appointments across multiple time zones, enabling businesses to easily make appointments with colleagues, customers, partners and prospects wherever they are in the world. Appointedd’s suite of tools also empowers both enterprise and SME users to save time, streamline administration and enhance service delivery by providing a comprehensive set of additional features, including customer relationship management and marketing automation.

Appointedd customers will have access to AppInstitute’s AppSmart service, which offers the ability to integrate existing online services to their own branded mobile app. By enabling businesses to combine multiple online channels and provide a single point of contact, AppSmart removes the friction caused to customers who are forced to interact over varying platforms such as email, SMS, phone and web browsers.

“Smartphones have become the go-to device for many consumers. How many of us reach for our mobiles when it comes to browsing the net, making quick purchases, interacting socially or managing our day-to-day lives? We are connected to them 24/7, so it’s essential for businesses to take a mobile first approach when it comes to prioritising the way they serve their customers. ” said AppInstitute CEO and Founder, Ian Naylor. “Whether you want to drive transactions, encourage loyalty or improve communications, AppSmart is a way for businesses to streamline all their touch points into a single branded app that can be accessed with a single tap.”

More than just an integration service, AppSmart offers businesses over 20 built in features including mCommerce, food ordering, calendar booking and scheduling, custom forms, secure instant messaging, loyalty schemes, mobile coupons and more. AppSmart is a powerful marketing tool for any business that wants to provide customers with frictionless information exchange using nothing more than the smartphone in their pocket.

“AppInstitute is the perfect partner for Appointedd” said Leah Hutcheon, Founder and CEO of Appointedd. “Our technology enables any business to take bookings from its website and Facebook page and now, thanks to AppInstitute, bookings can be taken from a business’s mobile app. We are excited to be working with such an innovative company, and being able to turn apps into a business’s own booking portal feels like it will add value to a myriad of SMEs in the UK and US.”

“I’m delighted to be partnering with Appointedd” said Naylor. “Not only do they have a great product, which will add further value to our existing customers, as a business they’re great to deal with, which aligns with our own core values. As a technological product focused business, it’s fantastic to work with similarly focused businesses. I look forward to seeing the partnership flourish and hearing the inevitable success stories from our mutual customers.”

Category: Tech