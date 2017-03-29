Urgent Channel Summit Raises Awareness of GDPR Sales Opportunities as Deadline for Compliance Looms

Event to be Held at Manchester Art Gallery, 25th May 2017 from 08:30-16:30

The countdown clock to GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) is ticking fast and with less than 14 months left until it comes into full force we continue to see a growth in data breaches and fines. The Reseller channel has a huge opportunity to help customers through Duty of Care and yet today is lacking the knowledge and messaging to embrace this.

Recognising the size of this challenge and the opportunity it represents to the channel, Sigma Software Distribution has partnered with Assuredata, a leading industry endorsed GDPR trainer and certified GDPR Practitioner to create a reseller event at the Manchester Art Gallery on the 25th May 2017 to mark the 12 month countdown to the legislation coming into full force on 25th May 2018.

The event will educate, inform, empower and provide resellers attending with a big new opportunity to revisit every existing client, old clients and to open the door to new customer opportunities. Every UK firm needs to appraise their position against GDPR, understand what to do, take action and refresh and adopt new tools to ensure compliance. With over 5m Private UK firms and a wide public sector need to conform this is the largest opportunity for the channel in years, being driven by a firm new law.

GDPR will, at the very least create significant opportunities for resellers offering solutions in any of these areas:

• Internet (email and web) Security

• Access Management

• Privileged Account Management

• Secure Mobile Access

• Multifactor Authentication

• Next Generation Firewall

• Access Governance

• Auditing

• Data Destruction

To fly the flag for our reseller partners, multiple vendors are coming together with Sigma in Manchester this GDPR Channel summit, to show resellers how to offer their customers solutions to the compliance issues thrown up by the implementation of this key piece of legislation. The GDPR Channel Summit features these major software vendors with products that directly mitigate GDPR compliance issues:

• Becrypt

• Blancco Technology Group

• Bomgar

• Delphix

• Flexera

• Quest

The requirement for commercial enterprises, SMBs, public sector and Government bodies alike to get a grip on their accountability for the way they store and use data is now at a critical level. After May 2018 they can be fined up to 4% of their annual global turnover (or 20 million euros, whichever is greater) for non-compliance, not to mention the brand reputation impact and follow on civil action from those effected by a data breach. The true costs to a business of ignoring this can be catastrophic.

Category: Blog, Business