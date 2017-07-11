US Man Gives Terminally-Ill Pooch The Ultimate ‘Bucket List’ Including Riding In Police Car, Drinking Beer And Getting MARRIED

A dog owner is helping his poorly pooch complete an epic bucket list before it dies – including riding in a police car, drinking beer and getting MARRIED.

Golden Retriever Molson, 12, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in March after vets discovered a tumour in its nose and given three months to live.

Owner Tim Griffin decided to create a list of fun things for them to do together in his pet’s dying days to create happy memories.

He brainstormed with his family and asked fellow dog lovers to make some suggestions – and ever since the devastating diagnosis, the duo have made the most of every day.

Divorcee Tim, 36, and his children Elliot, eight, and Chloe, ten, have done everything from going camping to eating breakfast in bed with Molson.

The family even gave the lucky pup a taste of beer, made homemade dog treats and helped him ‘get high’ – suspending him 15ft in the air.

But the highlight was when Molson donned a suit and married black Labrador Josie, 14, who donned a white wedding dress in a ceremony with 30 guests.

Tim, of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, USA, said: “The diagnosis was a shock at first. When you hear the ‘c’ word you think it is a death sentence.

“I have had Molson since 2005 and the children have had him all their lives. The bucket list helped us deal with it.

“He has good days or bad days, and the lump on his nose gives him pain, but we have been taking him out and doing things outdoors with him.

“He loves the water so we thought of different ways to get him into it, like taking him to a waterfall and a hot tub.

“He also enjoys simple things like riding in a car, so we have done that with him. He loved riding in the convertible, you could see his ears and lips flapping.”

Tim also gave Molson a bottle of beer – but not enough to get him drunk.

“He likes beer so on his birthday some years I give him a beer, and since his name is Molson [type of beer] we thought it was fitting.

“He has never had the, ‘Why did I do that,’ moment, but he did enjoy it.’

“Friends also suggested that we get high, so I said, ‘I can’t do that to him but I will put him up in a scissor lift 15ft in the air. He didn’t seem to hate it.”

And last month, Molson trotted down the aisle and tied the knot to his vet’s pooch, 14-year-old black Lab Josie.

He donned a suit and top hat while Josie dressed up in white frills in a ceremony conducted by an ordained minister at the local park.

More than 30 guests – and random dog walkers – attended, with the pups being treated to a triple-layer dog biscuit cake.

Tim said: “At first it was find him a girlfriend,” Griffin said. “Then it was, why not take it to the next level and have him get hitched?

“We are just trying to make sure every day counts.”

Molson first fell ill last November, when Tim noticed a lump on the pet’s nose and took him to see a vet.

At first, medics thought he was suffering from and infection and scans showed he had a foreign object in his nose.

When they operated they found a hard mass and tests showed it was a cancerous tumour.

One of the vets suggested that to soften the blow of the heartbreaking news to his kids, Tim could compile a bucket list of things to do with Molson before he dies.

The dad-of-two says having fun memories to focus on has made dealing with the pooch’s ill health easier.

He added: “It has given us the chance to focus on all the happy memories instead of just sitting at home watching him deteriorate.

“If anyone else is thinking about it I would say, ‘Go for it.’ It has been a lot of fun.”

To read more about Molson’s adventures, visit mistermolson.wordpress.com.

To donate to research into canine cancer, visit www.wearethecure.org/friends/mistermolson

Molson’s bucket list:

Completed:

Go camping

Take a concrete mold of his feet

Get in a hot tub

Go to a dog park

Ride in a convertible

Ride in a police car

Ride on a fire truck

Have breakfast in bed

Have a beer

Get professional family photos

Watch ‘Marley & Me’ with the family

Visit the largest pet store on the East Coast

Eat homemade dog treats

Go to a drive-In movie

Get high

Play in the Snow

Go swimming

Fly in a helicopter

Eat an entire ice cream sundae

Have a steak dinner

Order at a drive thru

March in a parade

Play in a sprinkler

Take a boat ride

Get a dog massage

Find a girlfriend

Get married

Ride in a Harley-Davidson Sidecar

Meet a famous animal

Become a news Anchor

Become a Service Dog

Get a portrait painted

Hike the Appalachian Trail

Become a Canine Good Citizen

Swim at a waterfall

Be a paramedic

Have a dog party

Stay at a dog friendly hotel

Drive through the mountains

Go on a picnic

Wear some bling

Be a lifeguard

Watch a sunset

To do:

Visit Central Park

Eat a Coney Island Hot Dog

Plant a tree

Do dog art

Eat more ice cream

Ride a train

