Vets Break Three Sets Of Clippers Rescuing Poor Shih Tzu From 2kg Of Matted Fur

Vets went through three sets of clippers rescuing this poor little Shih Tzu from its matted fur.

Adorable Missy – who had 2kg of fur shorn off – was rescued by RSPCA officers after being found living in her cruel owner’s garden.

The poor pooch’s fur was so matted she couldn’t see in front and was found running around in circles.

RSPCA Inspectors Kris Walker said: “I was stunned to be confronted by such a bundle of tangles and knots.

“When I first saw Missy I couldn’t even tell she was a dog let alone what breed she was.

“I took her straight to the veterinary hospital and they went through three sets of clippers removing the hair from her body.

“In the process they unearthed her collar which had become embedded in

her fur.”

Missy’s original owner was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and received a lifelong ban on keeping any animal at Leeds Magistrates Court in May.

She spent about a month with the RSPCA before finding a new home with dog-loving couple Jeff Noad and Christine Morris, of Bradford, West Yorks., and their rescue dog Poppy.

Christine said: “Missy is really happy here.

“Although they started as strangers she and my other dog Poppy – who we have had for 18 months – are made for each other.

“Both of them came from the RSPCA. They get on so well, it’s as if they had been brought up together.

“They eat, sleep and play together and have the occasional tussle and cuddle up in the car.

“Missy is the noisy one and Poppy is so laid back. They are the best things that have come into our lives.”

