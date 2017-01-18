Vile Thug Threw His Dog Into A Wall – Because She Ate Some Of His Kid’s Dinner

A vile thug threw his dog against a wall in an “appalling” attack – because she ate some of his child’s food.

Anthony Birdee, 24, has been banned from keeping animals for ten years after launching the vicious assault on his English bull terrier Muller.

The RSPCA found he had caused unnecessary suffering to the “loving” pup by inflicting blunt force trauma and physical violence.

They were called in April last year when someone saw Birdee throw Muller against the wall, before slapping and hitting her with a rope near his home in Deptford, south east London.

RSPCA inspector Anthony Pulfer found Muller tied to a post in the garden looking distressed.

She had damage throughout her lumber spine and was unsteady on her hind legs.

Inspector Pulfer said: “This was no way to treat a lovely dog like Muller.

“She was subjected to physical and verbal violence and I have no doubt she was extremely distressed by the attack.

“A vet confirmed she would have suffered.”

Cold-hearted Birdee gave the excuse that Muller had eaten some of his child’s food.

Inspector Pulfer added: “That is no reason to treat a dog in such an appalling way and I’m pleased with the sentence.

“Luckily, she is now doing well in our care despite some injuries – we hope that we can now find her a fresh new home where she is treated with the respect and love she deserves.

As well as the 10 year ban on keeping all animals, Birdee was handed a 16 week custodial sentence which was suspended for two years.

He must also pay a fine of £775.

Muller has been issued with a deprivation order, meaning that if no appeal is lodged in the next 21 days she can be rehomed to a loving household.

Kirsty Ball, who has been fostering Muller, described her as a “joy to have”.

She said: “The first night Muller came to us she was very distressed and cried when we left her alone but now she is a joy to have – very loving and super friendly.

“She seems to love everybody, young and old and when we go for a walk people are always stopping to say hello to her – they just can’t resist.

“She was unsteady on her hind legs and we discovered she had damage throughout her lumber spine.

“It is difficult to know what caused this but I hate to think what happened in her sad past.

“She has now been treated and is much better on her hind legs but we do have to monitor her activity – as Muller seems to forget sometimes that she is nine coming on ten and not still a puppy.

“Muller will make a lovely new addition in any new home, my family and I wish her every happiness. Although we long for her to be settled, we will miss her very much.”

