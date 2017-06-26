Warehouse Worker Now Makes £2,000 A Week Dressing As A Woman For Men On Webcam

Mike Turner before his transformation.

A warehouse worker who dressed up as a woman for a joke now rakes in £2,000 a WEEK glamming up for men over a webcam.

Mike Turner, 24, first wore a wig, dress and heels as a Halloween costume on a night out with pals – but realised he loved the feeling of being a lady.

Now he packs orders at a clothing warehouse for £7-an-hour by day – but transforms into sultry siren Tara-Leigh after work.

He strips off his overalls and kicks off his boots when he gets home at 5pm before slipping into a designer dress and glitzy heels.

Mike picks a hairstyle and spends 20 minutes adding false nails, lashes, stick-on silicone G-cup boobs and makeup to complete the transformation.

He then spends up to six hours talking to men on webcam – from his bedroom at his NAN’S house.

The accidental entrepreneur charges punters £2.50 a minute to watch him pose, preen and suggestively play with a sex toy – and claims he earns a staggering £300 a night.

Mike Turner as Tara-Leigh.

Mike, of Swindon, Wilts., said: “I’ve got a normal job in the day and then I turn into Tara at night.

“I get back from work, have my dinner and then go up to my room and get ready.

“Once I take off my tracksuit bottoms and sort out my hair I end up looking like a totally different person.

“People don’t expect it. When I told the lads at work they were all quite shocked, but most people have been supportive.

“I never thought I would be doing this – I thought I’d be working in a shop – but now I can go shopping a splash out, or have a bottle of champagne at a club.

“I can do things I would never have been able to do before.”

Mike first became Tara-Leigh in Halloween 2015 when he donned a tight white dress and glittery heels for a night out on the town.

Mike Turner before his transformation.

He said: “I was reluctant at first but I went along with it for a laugh.

“I was nervous but when I actually did it I liked it a lot. I looked in the mirror and thought, ‘Beyonce is in the room!’

“I felt different, I looked better and no one judged me for it. It escalated from there.”

Overwhelmed by the positive reaction, Mike decided to make a profile for ‘Tara-Leigh’ on dating site Plenty of Fish.

He was bombarded with hundreds of messages from admirers – and one even gave him £300 to go shopping and buy some new clothes.

Mike, who is gay and currently single, said: “Lots of good-looking guys were into me and I was getting a lot of attention.

“People weren’t saying sexual things, they were just saying ‘hello’ and starting a conversation.

“Then one guy, a man who was in his forties, said, ‘You deserve more,’ and gave me £300 to go into town and get clothes.

“I thought, ‘I could make money out of this.'”

Mike Turner as Tara-Leigh.

Last year, Mike set up a profile on adultwork.com advertising his webcam ‘services’.

He now has a constant stream of clients – including transgender women, gay men and straight, married blokes.

The extra cash means he can treat himself to nights out and shopping sprees – and his wardrobe is now packed with 30 wigs, 60 dresses and luxury underwear.

But Mike – who can earn up to £8,000 a month on top of his £1,200 wages from the warehouse – insists he’s never stripped off or had sex for cash.

He added: “I’m basically being paid to sit there and talk.

“If people want to pay me that much for cross-dressing and I can make this sort of money then I’m going to do it.

“I make so much more on cam than I do at the warehouse but at work I’ve got a great group of guys and I don’t think I could sit at home 24/7.

“Sometimes it gets a bit boring and I get bored of it but then I think of the money and get back into the zone.”

Mike Turner as Tara-Leigh.

Despite being branded an “ugly gay” by trolls, when Mike told his family and colleagues about his sideline the response was overwhelmingly positive.

“When I told my parents they were cool with it and my Nan said, ‘Do what you’ve got to do,'” he said.

“My colleagues knew I was gay already and when I showed them they couldn’t believe it was me but they said I looked good as a woman.”

He added: “I think some people would be shocked, but I just think if I can make money out of this and enjoy it at the same time, then why not?”

