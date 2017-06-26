Warehouse Worker Now Makes £2,000 A Week Dressing As A Woman For Men On Webcam

A warehouse worker who dressed up as a woman for a joke now rakes in £2,000 a WEEK glamming up for men over a webcam.

Mike Turner, 24, first wore a wig, dress and heels as a Halloween costume on a night out with pals – but realised he loved the feeling of being a lady.

Now he packs orders at a clothing warehouse for £7-an-hour by day – but transforms into sultry siren Tara-Leigh after work.

He strips off his overalls and kicks off his boots when he gets home at 5pm before slipping into a designer dress and glitzy heels.

Mike picks a hairstyle and spends 20 minutes adding false nails, lashes, stick-on silicone G-cup boobs and makeup to complete the transformation.

He then spends up to six hours talking to men on webcam – from his bedroom at his NAN’S house.

The accidental entrepreneur charges punters £2.50 a minute to watch him pose, preen and suggestively play with a sex toy – and claims he earns a staggering £300 a night.

Mike, of Swindon, Wilts., said: “I’ve got a normal job in the day and then I turn into Tara at night.

“I get back from work, have my dinner and then go up to my room and get ready.

“Once I take off my tracksuit bottoms and sort out my hair I end up looking like a totally different person.

“People don’t expect it. When I told the lads at work they were all quite shocked, but most people have been supportive.

“I never thought I would be doing this – I thought I’d be working in a shop – but now I can go shopping a splash out, or have a bottle of champagne at a club.

“I can do things I would never have been able to do before.”

Mike first became Tara-Leigh in Halloween 2015 when he donned a tight white dress and glittery heels for a night out on the town.

He said: “I was reluctant at first but I went along with it for a laugh.

“I was nervous but when I actually did it I liked it a lot. I looked in the mirror and thought, ‘Beyonce is in the room!’

“I felt different, I looked better and no one judged me for it. It escalated from there.”

Overwhelmed by the positive reaction, Mike decided to make a profile for ‘Tara-Leigh’ on dating site Plenty of Fish.

He was bombarded with hundreds of messages from admirers – and one even gave him £300 to go shopping and buy some new clothes.

Mike, who is gay and currently single, said: “Lots of good-looking guys were into me and I was getting a lot of attention.

“People weren’t saying sexual things, they were just saying ‘hello’ and starting a conversation.

“Then one guy, a man who was in his forties, said, ‘You deserve more,’ and gave me £300 to go into town and get clothes.

“I thought, ‘I could make money out of this.'”

Last year, Mike set up a profile on adultwork.com advertising his webcam ‘services’.

He now has a constant stream of clients – including transgender women, gay men and straight, married blokes.

The extra cash means he can treat himself to nights out and shopping sprees – and his wardrobe is now packed with 30 wigs, 60 dresses and luxury underwear.

But Mike – who can earn up to £8,000 a month on top of his £1,200 wages from the warehouse – insists he’s never stripped off or had sex for cash.

He added: “I’m basically being paid to sit there and talk.

“If people want to pay me that much for cross-dressing and I can make this sort of money then I’m going to do it.

“I make so much more on cam than I do at the warehouse but at work I’ve got a great group of guys and I don’t think I could sit at home 24/7.

“Sometimes it gets a bit boring and I get bored of it but then I think of the money and get back into the zone.”

Despite being branded an “ugly gay” by trolls, when Mike told his family and colleagues about his sideline the response was overwhelmingly positive.

“When I told my parents they were cool with it and my Nan said, ‘Do what you’ve got to do,'” he said.

“My colleagues knew I was gay already and when I showed them they couldn’t believe it was me but they said I looked good as a woman.”

He added: “I think some people would be shocked, but I just think if I can make money out of this and enjoy it at the same time, then why not?”

