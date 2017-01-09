Watch As A Goat Goes Head To Head With A Bull

This is the moment a brave GOAT literally takes on a bull in a head to head butting competition.

Farm worker Emma Gilbert, 41, was on her way to feed the animals when she saw Gertie square up to the bull in the unlikely kerfuffle.

She said: “I just came round the corner to feed the animals and I saw it. I noticed the goat’s tail wagging so I knew she was playing.”

The one-year-old Parthenais bull is a new addition to Paul Webber’s farm near Axbridge Moor, Somerset, where Gertie the goat rules the roost.

Ms Gilbert added: “The goat wanders everywhere. She just goes where she wants. She is the boss of the yard.

“When we go down the animals are always up to their antics. It’s a bit like the funny farm on Paul’s yard.”

Mr Webber, 57, said it’s the first time he has seen a goat square up to a bull in the 20 years he’s owned The Old Piggery farm.

He said: “I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

