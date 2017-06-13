WATCH – Brave Woman DRAGGED Down Road By Moped Thieves

A brave woman who held on to her handbag when she was targeted by moped muggers was DRAGGED along a suburban street in broad daylight.

CCTV footage shows the moment the brazen thieves attempted to speed off as the woman, who is in her thirties, desperately clutched on to her bag.

But police said the thieves were left empty handed after the incident in Streatham Common, south London, because she refused to let go – despite her terrifying ordeal.

A Met Police spokesman said: “A lone female, in her thirties, was walking along Hassocks Road at 4.40pm on Monday May 15th when a moped with two riders rode past her.

“Circling back, the two attempted to steal the female’s purse by grabbing her bag.

“She refused to relinquish the bag and was unfortunately dragged along the road.

“She received injuries as a result of the dragging and the suspects did not steal anything in this attempt.”

Category: News