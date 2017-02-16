WATCH : Children Having The Time Of Their Lives As They Run Around Room Decked Out In BUBBLE WRAP

This video shows children having the time of their lives running through a hall covered entirely in bubble wrap.

The noisy fun was captured on camera by Matt and Sam Allan, who decided to carpet their village hall to raise money for charity.

Over 50 children attended the ‘Pop ‘Til You Drop’ event at Camelford, Cornwall last weekend – creating the “most fantastic noise” likened to a giant hail storm.

Matt said: “We covered over two thirds of the floor with large-bubble bubble wrap as well as one wall and front of the stage.

“We invited as many children as we could squeeze in to help us pop all of the bubbles. Using just the power of social media we had 53 children arrive to join in the fun.

“After approximately 20 seconds and after the sound of the second horn, the other 46 children ran onto the bubble wrap, creating the most fantastic noise, described as the most violent hail storm on a tin roof.

“The bubble popping lasted much longer than anticipated, resulting in having to ask the children to stop after around 20 minutes for a photo and to play the last game of the day.”

Children who attended were also given the chance to buy an envelope containing popping candy.

The event raised £383 which will be donated to London marathon’s charity FLEET.

