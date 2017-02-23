WATCH : Clever Cat Waits For Traffic To Stop Before Crossing The Road

A motorist has captured the amusing moment a clever cat waited for traffic to stop before crossing the road.

The black and white moggy pauses patiently on the kerb until the coast is clear and uses a pelican crossing to get to the other side.

Frank Du Mains, 52, was astonished when the streetwise feline made eye contact with him before stepping onto the road.

The DIY buff captured the moment on his dashcam last week while driving home from his local Post Office in Bideford, Devon.

Frank, who has two cats himself, said: “I approached the crossing and I saw this little black face at the traffic lights out of the corner of my eye.

“It was quite busy at the time. There were lots of cars around because it was at about 3.30pm – the school run.

“He sat there and waited, and as I pulled up he started off across the road. He made eye contact with me for a moment and scurried across.

“I just thought, ‘How unusual is that?’ You couldn’t have staged it.

“I have never seen anything like it before. It was quite remarkable that the little blight made eye contact as he went across.

“He knew I was there. He didn’t need to make eye contact.”

