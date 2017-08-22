WATCH : Dramatic Footage Shows Asian Man Attacking Yob After Being Bombarded With Racist Abuse

This is the shocking moment a victim of racism took matters into his own hands – by punching a yob in the face who had been giving him torrents of vile abuse.

Attiq Khan, 29, says he was innocently sitting in his car in Sparkhill, Birmingham, at around 2pm on Friday (18/8) when a thug started to hurl racist insults at him.

The taxi driver then watched on in horror as the man, who arrived with three pals, started pulling at his door handles and kicking at his car.

He said the lout branded him “a p**i c***”, threatened to “smash his head in” and spat at him while his friends urged him to back away.

After five minutes of abuse, Attiq said he was forced to take matters into his own hands, by jumping out of his car and hitting the tracksuit-wearing yob.

Mobile phone footage captures Attiq being branded a “dirty f***ing p**i” by the lout as he continues to spit vile insults and swing punches at him.

As the two continue to square up, an onlooker starts to call police, at which point the racist and his three pals flee the scene.

Attiq, of Maidenhead, Berks., said: “I was just sat in my car, innocently flicking through my newspaper when it happened.

“Out of nowhere, the guy pops up with his friends.

“I can see straightaway that he’s got some sort of problem with me.

“He started grabbing at my car, and he clearly wanted me to come out.

“He was shouting: ‘Come on then, you P**i c***, let’s have some’.

“Over and over again, he just kept shouting that at me.

“I was terrified, and angered, I’ve never had this level of abuse before.

“His friends were standing by him, and were urging him to come away and leave me alone. I could hear them saying ‘leave it’ repeatedly, but the guy wasn’t having it.

“But he wasn’t having it, and after five minutes of abuse, I took matters into my own hands.

“I needed to show him that I wasn’t going to take it, and that I was the sort of guy that could strike back.

“He wanted a scrap, and I gave him one.

“As soon as I started on him, he backed away and wasn’t having it anymore.

“There were onlookers would had heard the abuse, who were supporting me.

“After a while, someone started to call the police, and the four of them ran off.

“After all that talk, he was terrified of the police.

“The whole incident was completely unprovoked, and you wouldn’t expect that racism round here.

“I come up to Birmingham often to visit my friend, and just don’t expect it.”

Category: News