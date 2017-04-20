WATCH – Epic Car Smash Caught On CCTV Before Car Occupants Scarper With Their Dog!

This shocking CCTV shows the moment a car ploughed into four vehicles before the occupants fled from the scene – while clutching their DOG.

The footage captured a red Peugeot 308 smashing into a silver car before spinning around 180 degrees and hitting three other vehicles – writing two of them off.

But the dramatic CCTV images unbelievably spotted the driver sporting red shorts running away as a woman and another man clutching a dog also fled the scene.

Witnesses say the pair even flagged down cars to get a quick getaway.

Bass player Stewart Wilson, 63, who saw the incident unfold on CCTV, said: “I live opposite to where it happened and luckily had the cameras installed last year.

“My band’s vehicle is the Ford Transit van which was hit and we are unsure if we’re going to make our gig at the weekend now.

Stewart added: “Luckily no one was killed. If a car had been coming the other way – I dread to think.”

The incident happened in Cleethorpes, North East Lincs., at 6.15pm as the car crashed into the four vehicles along Brereton Avenue.

The impact caused damage to the band’s van and a Peugeot 307 which took the brunt of the crash was a write-off along with a Renault.

A VW Golf only received minor damage along with the Ford Transit.

One eye-witness Sarah Usher said: “My mum saw this car go past while she was walking my two-year-old son to the shop, sickens me to think this could have hit them.”

Kellie Marie Roffee said: “We drove past 5 minutes after this, they could have got us if we were five minutes before.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 467 of April 19.

