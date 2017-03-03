WATCH – Hilarious Moment Man Opens Bag Of Watrose “Calorie Control” Crisps To Find Just One Crisp

A Waitrose customer was stunned when they opened a packet of own-brand “calorie control” crisps – and there was just ONE inside.

Helen Abbott, 47, ordered her weekly shop through delivery service Ocado but thought the six-pack LoveLife chips felt a bit light.

The mum-of-two was so sick of receiving under-filled packets she asked her son, Sam, 21, to open it while she filmed on Wednesday (1/3).

Hilarious footage shows the barber shake the bag before breaking the seal, tipping the package upside down and pouring a lone crisp onto his hand.

The video has already been shared over 1,000 times after the family from Hucknall, Notts., uploaded it on Wednesday night.

Sam’s Dad Martyn, 47, who owns the family hairdressing business, said: “It was beyond a joke really.

“We did it because it’s funny, but we honestly didn’t think there would just be one crisp inside.

“You all know when you get crisps each time there’s four or five and you think it’s getting worse and worse – but this was another level.

“We didn’t expect it to go viral though, we can’t believe it. Someone from Waitrose has commented, but we haven’t heard from the store yet.”

The pack of six 24g unsalted crisps, described as “calorie controlled” and “reduced fat” costs £1.60, meaning the single crisp was worth 26.7p.

Helen, a housewife, posted on Facebook “Think Waitrose are getting a bit tight.”

She said: “We never expected there to be only one crisp inside,and we never expected it to go viral, but we thought it was absolutely hilarious.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to us before but It hasn’t put me off buying the product again.”

Waitrose said: “We’re just as baffled as to why there was only a lonely crisp in the bag.

“We’re sorry for the disappointment and will be looking into what happened to the crisp’s friends to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“We’d welcome the customer getting in touch so we can make things right.”

