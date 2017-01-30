WATCH : Hilarious Moment Two Cats Ride On A Motorbike Wearing Their Own Little Helmets

This is the hilarious moment two cats ride on a motorbike – wearing their own cute little helmets.

Khaw Fang, 21, spotted the pair of fearless moggies perched on the front and back of the bike in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

One sits on the rider’s lap to look out over the handlebars while another rides pillion crouched on the back of the seat.

They each have custom-made kitty helmets with wobbly antenna blowing in the wind as they sped down the road at 40mph last Friday.

Kwah, who recorded the clip on her phone, said: ”The cats were amazing. They were so cute sitting on the motorbike with their little helmets.

”I couldn’t quite believe it when I saw them at first. I had to look again to see they were real cats. But they were, and very relaxed on the motorbike.”

