Watch Hilarious Moment Young Lad Is Thrown 18Ft In The Air To Grab A MANGO

This is the hilarious moment a young lad gets thrown 18ft in the air by his friends – to grab a MANGO hanging from a tree.

The group of four teenagers were taking a break from classes when they spotted the juicy fruit outside their school in Koronadal City in the Philippines.

Unable to reach it, they gave one of their pals a leg and wing – sending him soaring into the air to grab the ripe fruit with skilful precision.

Impressed onlooker Mark Lapidez recored the clip and it went viral with more than two million views since it happened on January 8.

Mark, a local government worker, said: ”The boys were having fun while they take a break from practice at school.

”They found that the best way to get the fresh melon from the tree is like this.

”The clip has amazed people that they can do this. It has been watched millions of times. It’s amazing.”

Mark chatted with the boys after their impressive stunt, and said their names were Roelio Villa, Joenel Jacosalem, Edmar Parba and Dominic Mucho.

He added: ”They have a great talent and good team work.”

Category: News