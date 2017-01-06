WATCH : Man Smashes His Own Scooter To Stop Police Confiscating It

This is the hilarious moment a man caught riding a banned e-scooter SMASHES it – rather than let police confiscate the device.

Officers spotted the young Chinese man swerving down the road in Singapore’s business district on New Year’s Day.

The trendy e-scooters are banned on roads in the heavily-congested country and the police have launched a crackdown – seizing them immediately.

But the furious rider – speaking Mandarin – flies into a rage and raises the £500 scooter above his head to repeatedly slam it into the ground before jumping on it.

Stunned passerby Mohamed Ali, 39, recorded the clip on his phone.

He said: ”I couldn’t quite believe it at first. The man was very angry and speaking in Mandarin.

”He was a Chinese worker and the police were trying to confiscate his e-scooter after he was caught riding it on the road.

”But he really didn’t want to give it to them. So he cut his nose off to spite his face and threw it on the ground.

”He then destroyed it in front of the police officer rather than see them impound it.”

Despite severely damaging his scooter, police still confiscated the remains of the device.

The owner now faces a fine of up to $2000 Singapore dollars (£1130gbp) for riding the scooter on the roads.

Category: News