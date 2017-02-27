WATCH – Miraculous Moment Woman Emerges Unscathed From Underneath Heavy Goods Train

This is the heart-stopping moment a woman was run over by a heavy good train – but miraculously emerges totally unscathed.

The burqa-clad woman jumped down from the platform to cross to the other side but tripped on the tracks.

Before she could get up an enormous 40-carriage goods train rumbled through Agra’s Raja Mandi station in India at high speed.

Passengers watched in horror as the woman in her 20s had no option but to pin herself to the track, and one began filming.

The terrifying clip shows onlookers huddling around the spot where she fell, waiting for the train to pass through.

But after the train passed – a heart-stopping TWO MINUTES later – it emerged the brave woman had pinned herself to the tracks.

The crowd clapped as she stood up – apparently completely unhurt – and was pulled to safety.

One onlooker said: “The woman tripped over the tracks in a hurry to climb on the platform on the other side.

“But before she could get up, the goods train trundled into the station, leaving her with no option but to lying still between the tracks till the train passed through.

“When the lady was lying in the space in between the tracks, the passengers and staff at station premises were not sure about her survival.

“Much to the surprise of the onlookers, she emerged from the tracks unscathed and was pulled onto the platform by fellow passengers.”

Category: News