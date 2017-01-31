WATCH : Moment ‘Possessed’ Bale Of Hay Starts Rolling Around On It’s Own – Before Cheeky Calf Emerges From Inside

This is the adorable moment a ‘possessed’ bale of hay starts rolling on its own – and reveals a calf stuck inside.

Erin Nickisson Wilcock spotted the two-metre wide ball start moving on its as if being blown by the wind or pushed by a ghost.

The cattle farmer stopped to record the bizarre scene and out popped nine-month-old Square Metre breed Jax.

The cheeky calf’s antics have gone viral with more than four million views after Erin recorded it at her farm in Noggerup, Western Australia.

She said: ”I’d been lifting the hay bales away on the tractor to keep them away from the calves. I looked round and there was this one moving on it’s own.

”Little Jax looked like he was having the time of his life hiding in there. He’s a real cheeky chap but he’s adorable.”

Category: News