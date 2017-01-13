WATCH : Pensioner Filmed Dancing In The Street Becomes Online Hit!

An old woman dancing her heart out to a busker’s version of ‘I Love to Boogie’ by T Rex has become a hit on social media.

Passers-by stopped to cheer and film the pensioner as she shuffled her feet and waved her arms around in the air to the rhythm of the music.

And now a video of the dance has attracted thousands of views on Facebook, and earned the nickname “Weegie Shuffle”.

Marilyn Perkins, from Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, was on a shopping trip in the Argyle Street area of Glasgow when she spotted the old woman dancing away.

She said: “I was walking down Argyle Street with my husband and I could hear the busker playing the song, and I thought he was really good.

“But then I spotted the old woman putting her shopping bags down and starting to boogie away to the music.

“I thought she was great, I loved watching her dance away without a care in the world. I filmed it so I could put it on social media and show everyone how good she was.

“Everyone just seems to love the video and it’s had thousands of likes.

“There were some people in the street at the time watching as well and we all gave the woman a big cheer at the end.

“I just thought to see this old woman dancing in the middle of the street without a care in the world was really great.

“I just wish I knew who she was.”

In the 38-second-video, the woman can be seen shuffling her feet and waving her hands around in the air to the groove of the 1976 hit.

On Facebook, people loved the footage and got fully behind the dancing lady.

Colleen Stevens said: “Aww I love this. More people need to feel this freedom. Be yourself, in a world full of plastic people.”

Phoebe Lynch commented: “I need to go out and dance in the street how fun. Let the music move you. No age restrictions just dance.”

Catherine Mackenzie posted: “Dance like no one is watching good for her.”

Jennifer Keatt said: “Aww love this. Go girl.”

