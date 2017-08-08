WATCH!: Police Hunting Savage Jogger Who Shoved A Woman Into The Path Of A Bus

A woman was attacked by a jogger on a morning run who pushed her into the path of a bus.

At about 7.40am the 33-year-old victim was walking across a bridge when a man appeared to veer towards her – and shove her to one side.

The woman was sent flying into the path of an oncoming double-decker bus, which narrowly missed hitting her.

He is seen running towards her and pushing her down as her head nearly went under the bus wheels.

The footage shows the bus swerve out of the way at the last minute to avoid colliding with the woman.

The bus stopped and some passengers got off and rushed to the victim’s aid and she received minor injuries from the incident.

Police have today (Tues) released dramatic CCTV images of the moment the runner appeared to push the woman in Putney, west London.

About 15 minutes later the jogger came back the other way across the bridge.

The victim tried to speak to him but he did not acknowledge her and carried on jogging.

The jogger is described as a white man, aged early to mid 30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair, he was wearing a light grey t-shirt and dark blue shorts.

The man was running on the east side across Putney Bridge heading towards Putney Bridge Tube Station on May 5.

Sergeant Mat Knowles, the investigating officer from Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road.

“It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle.

“We are keen to speak to the jogger in the CCTV about what happened that morning. We would urge him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who recognises the jogger in the CCTV to get in touch.

