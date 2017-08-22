WATCH : Shocking Video Shows ‘Sewage’ Seeping Into London Burger King

Shocking footage show what appears to be human waste on the floor of a west London Burger King branch after localised flooding covered the tiles in a thick brown sludge.

Two videos, taken by an outraged customer, show the filthy downstairs area of the Burger King branch in Gloucester Road just after 10pm on 8 August.

But when the customer complained to a member of staff and pointed out the revolting conditions – he was told to leave the eatery.

The customer, who has asked to remain anonymous, discovered the revolting room when he and two friends tried to find the toilets at the fast food joint.

He said: “We were looking for the toilet and we could smell something gross. We said to each other ‘that’s probably where the toilet is’.”

But nothing prepared them for the disgusting state of the downstairs area.

They were confronted with what looked like human faeces on the floor, cigarette butts on the table tops and a thick brown sludge covering the floor tiles.

He said: “We walked in and there were terrible smells of human faeces. There were cigarette butts just lying on tables. When we saw it, we decided to film it.”

The footage shows the customer walking through the disgusting downstairs area pointing out what appears to be an open hole in the basement of the restaurant.

The customer stares down the hole and announces it is “the sewer” to his friend who was filming the shocking conditions at the fast food joint.

They returned upstairs and informed a member of staff about the dirt downstairs and showed them the area.

However, as can be seen in the video, the member of staff asks the boys to leave the eatery.

The customer added: “When we told the staff they acted like they didn’t know. When I showed them downstairs, they asked me to leave.”

In the video, the customer says: “There’s poo on the floor, man, human faeces!” But the member of staff simply says: “Go outside”.

The customer said he returned to the Burger King the next day and found that staff had not cleaned up the area.

He said: “We went back the next day to see if they had cleaned it up and the poo was still on the floor.

“I wouldn’t eat in Burger King again, that’s for sure.”

A spokesman for Burger King said: “Thank you for reaching out. Due to weather conditions, this restaurant experienced minor flooding.

“The affected area was closed off to the public and is currently being repaired and cleaned. The area will reopen to the public soon.”

