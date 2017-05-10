WATCH – Talented Busker Drawing Crowds By Creating Hypnotic Music With Old Kitchen Utensils
This talented busker is drawing crowds by creating hypnotic music with old kitchen gadgets – including a carving tray and a SLOW COOKER.
The man was filmed on the streets of Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, beating a range of culinary equipment with drumsticks to create a mesmerising beat.
His range included several pots and pans, water carriers, lids, a slow cooker and a stainless steel carving tray.
Passer-by Jon Wakefield, 35, stopped to film the scene as a crowd of onlookers gathered around the busker on April 27.
The sales and marketing officer said: “The instruments looked like he had emptied his mum’s kitchen cupboards.
“But it was fantastic to see someone performing who actually manage to draw a crowd – he got a big round of applause when he finished.
“People were genuinely really happy to stand and watch him empty his suitcase of junk and create some real entertainment.”
