WATCH – Talented Busker Drawing Crowds By Creating Hypnotic Music With Old Kitchen Utensils

May 10, 2017 | by | 0 Comments
This talented busker is drawing crowds by creating hypnotic music with old kitchen gadgets – including a carving tray and a SLOW COOKER.

The man was filmed on the streets of Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, beating a range of culinary equipment with drumsticks to create a mesmerising beat.

His range included several pots and pans, water carriers, lids, a slow cooker and a stainless steel carving tray.

Passer-by Jon Wakefield, 35, stopped to film the scene as a crowd of onlookers gathered around the busker on April 27.

The sales and marketing officer said: “The instruments looked like he had emptied his mum’s kitchen cupboards.

“But it was fantastic to see someone performing who actually manage to draw a crowd – he got a big round of applause when he finished.

“People were genuinely really happy to stand and watch him empty his suitcase of junk and create some real entertainment.”

