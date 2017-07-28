WEIGHT TO GO! – One Of The World’s Most Obese Men Who Weighed In At 50 Stone – Loses 102lbs

A 50st dad who is one of the world’s fattest men has told how he lost the weight of his three daughters combined – by cutting out fast food.

Super-obese Sean Mulroney, 46, turned to binge eating in his twenties after battling alcoholism and drug addiction.

He would gorge on Big Macs, Mexican food and guzzle a two litre bottle of fizzy drink every day.

Sean’s size snowballed until at his heaviest – in March last year – he tipped the scales at 687lbs – almost 50 stone.

Strangers ridiculed him on the street, cruelly calling him “fat boy” or staring and sniggering.

Doctors warned the motivational speaker – who tours schools talking to teens about addiction – that he could suffer from diabetes or heart disease.

But he eventually decided to turn his life around so he could enjoy doing special things with his kids – like taking them to the park or beach and playing baseball.

Sean, of St Louis, Missouri, USA, is now seven months into his mammoth journey and is determined to shrink to less than a third of his original size.

But he’s already managed to lose the combined weight of his daughters Madison, six, Olivia, three, and Mackenzie, six months – 102lbs.

The 5ft10ins dad also shared shocking videos of him working out in a bid to inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

He said: “There are no excuses for where I got. I didn’t get here by breathing air and drinking water.

“In a typical day I wouldn’t eat breakfast and I would work last hours then come home and only get three hours of sleep a night.

“The most calories I ever ate was five or six thousand in a day but that wasn’t the norm. I was eating a bad combination of things.

“I ate fast food every day. For lunch I would go to McDonald’s and have a Big Mac supersize meal.

“For dinner I might have a burrito or fried chicken. I was never really a big snacker but I would drink a 2L bottle of soda every day.

“All the way through college I was fine but then I fell ill with cellulitis – a skin infection – and it made my leg swell up.

“I had the infection 17 times and I ended up gaining 200 – 250lbs because the fluid packed up in my leg and I struggled to walk.

“Combined with my bad lifestyle, my weight reached 687lbs last March.”

Justin – who could stagger just 40 feet at a time – was turned away by dozens of personal trainers who said they didn’t want to help him.

But eventually he found one who was passionate about working with him and in December he started to overhaul his killer lifestyle.

Now he goes to the gym three days a week and eats three meals a day.

He enjoys scrambled eggs for breakfast, chicken and vegetables for lunch and lean meat for dinner and has totally cut out fast food.

In seven months he’s lost 102lbs, slimming down to 585lbs and a XXXXXL rather than XXXXXXXXL.

Sean said: “So far I’ve lost the weight of all three of my daughters combined.

“I’m doing this for them. I want to be there for them. I was not healthy.

“I want to be able to take them to an amusement park on the rollercoasters and go to the beach with them and do those things.

“I’m a baseball fanatic so I want to play that with them. I couldn’t do it in a great capacity now.”

Sean’s end goal is to weigh between 200 and 250lbs – close to the average weight of a North American man, which is 178lbs.

He added: “I will get there. It’s just a matter of time.

“Losing the first 100lbs has totally changed my life.

“I want to inspire other people who are hiding in the shadow of morbid obesity and are not willing to come out.

“I never thought I would be where I am now.”

