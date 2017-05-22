Why Customer Service Goes Beyond The Customer Facing Employees

Customer service isn’t just a department in your business – it is something that you should use within the foundation of your business and apply across the board. It is about more than just trying to make a sale and keep customers coming back. Customer service is about promising and delivering quality to the people that support your business and consistently high quality comes from the understanding that every detail of an operation matters.

On the front lines of your business – on the phone or on the shop floor – your customer service and sales teams know exactly how their actions affect the customer. They are probably also aware of how the work of other people in the company affects the customer. However, behind the scenes of your business there are probably employees that never in their career get to confront the customer. As a consequence, their perspective is bound to be very different from employees that deal with customers on a daily basis and face their wrath when things go wrong. What employees behind the scenes might see rather than a B2C service is a conveyor belt of tasks coming in and work going out. If employees don’t know how their work is being received by the customers or understand how they impact the business as a whole, there is a risk that quality might slip every now and then. This isn’t because these employees make mistakes on purpose or don’t care about their job, but they might see their job in terms of the big picture rather than realise that every seemingly small part of the process can impact the customer. To them, a small error might not seem like a problem in the grand scheme of things, but these seemingly insignificant things will matter to the customer.

There are excellent benefits that come as a result of educating all of your employees about customer service. Job satisfaction and employee engagement will rise as all of your employees come to learn their significance in the organisation and the quality of work will improve as well. When your employees’ motivation is to please the customer rather than just to get the work finished, they will be more inclined to put in a little extra effort to improve the customer experience. There is also bound to be fewer errors as employees will come to empathise with the customer and understand the importance of good quality.

Everyone in your business should consider the needs of the customer to be their number one priority, but this isn’t something you should expect them to do on their own. You need to take steps to train your employees and instil your business’s ethos. If you enrol your employees in a customer service course or provide them with in-house customer service training, you can make sure that every employee understands how important their job is. You can also improve relationships between customers and employees by giving some first-hand customer service experience to your workers and keeping them up to date on customer feedback. Good customer service starts from the top of an organisation, so if you make the effort to better understand the necessity of customer service, your employees will follow suit.

